On This Day in Moto: June 21

June 21

1987

Good Times MX Park, near San Antonio, Texas, held a AMA 125/500 National, and Rick Johnson of the Honda factory team was the winner in the big-bore class. He went 2-1 to Kawasaki's Jeff Ward's 1-2 and won on the second moto tiebreaker. Third went to Kawasaki Support rider Mike Fisher.

In the 125 Class, Team Honda's Micky Dymond, the reigning class champion, topped fellow CR125 rider Guy Cooper and Yamaha-mounted Australian Jeff Leisk.

Also on this day in 1987, Mark Hyde won his fourth Blackwater 100, a record that would stand forever, in the notorious West Virginia test of survival. Held in Canaan Valley, "America's toughest race" featured mountain climbs, river crossings, swamp bogs, and thousands upon thousands of partying spectators, who attended for free because the race started and stopped in the middle of the tiny town of Davis. Following the Husqvarna home in the more-than-500-rider field was Wally Wilson and Tommy Harris.