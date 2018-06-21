Injury Report: Muddy Creek

450 Class

JASON ANDERSON — FOOT | OUT

Comment: Anderson underwent surgery to repair a compound foot fracture sustained at Glen Helen. He hopes to be back for Unadilla.

JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Justin Bogle is back riding and hopes to be back sometime around RedBud.

KYLE CHISHOLM — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Chisholm hurt his knee at High Point and will miss Muddy Creek. At time of posting, the results of an MRI were still unclear and Chisholm is awaiting a second opinion.

CHRISTIAN CRAIG — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Craig had surgery early in June to repair a torn ACL sustained in a crash at Glen Helen. He hopes to be back on the bike in October.

ADAM ENTICKNAP — COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Enticknap is looking at a return at Washougal after breaking his collarbone in Minneapolis.

JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT

Comment: Grant is scheduled to start riding again next week after undergoing a second surgery on his leg. At this point, there isn’t a timetable on his return.

JOSH MOSIMAN — SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Mosiman will miss the rest of the season after dislocating his shoulder at Glen Helen.

FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Noren is out for the year with a torn ligament in his hand, as well as some nagging knee issues.

WESTON PEICK — HAND | IN

Comment: Peick has been dealing with torn tendons in his fingers for most of the year. The injury took place early during supercross, but Peick has somehow managed to quietly continue slamming his way over every jump, bump, and rut he comes across. Hey, Peick’s gonna Peick!