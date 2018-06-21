Results Archive
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Tomahawk
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Tennessee
Sat Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Muddy Creek

Injury Report Muddy Creek

June 21, 2018 3:30pm
by:

450 Class

JASON ANDERSON — FOOT | OUT

Comment: Anderson underwent surgery to repair a compound foot fracture sustained at Glen Helen. He hopes to be back for Unadilla.

JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Justin Bogle is back riding and hopes to be back sometime around RedBud.

KYLE CHISHOLM — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Chisholm hurt his knee at High Point and will miss Muddy Creek. At time of posting, the results of an MRI were still unclear and Chisholm is awaiting a second opinion.

CHRISTIAN CRAIG — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Craig had surgery early in June to repair a torn ACL sustained in a crash at Glen Helen. He hopes to be back on the bike in October.

ADAM ENTICKNAP — COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Enticknap is looking at a return at Washougal after breaking his collarbone in Minneapolis. 

JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT

Comment: Grant is scheduled to start riding again next week after undergoing a second surgery on his leg. At this point, there isn’t a timetable on his return.

JOSH MOSIMAN — SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Mosiman will miss the rest of the season after dislocating his shoulder at Glen Helen. 

FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Noren is out for the year with a torn ligament in his hand, as well as some nagging knee issues. 

WESTON PEICK — HAND | IN

Comment: Peick has been dealing with torn tendons in his fingers for most of the year. The injury took place early during supercross, but Peick has somehow managed to quietly continue slamming his way over every jump, bump, and rut he comes across. Hey, Peick’s gonna Peick!

Despite his injury, Peick is currently sixth in championship standings heading into Muddy Creek.
Despite his injury, Peick is currently sixth in championship standings heading into Muddy Creek. Rich Shepherd

COLE SEELY — PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT

Comment: Seely suffered a broken pelvis and fractured L3 and L4 vertebrae during supercross. He’s working on strength training and hopes to be back on the bike in September.

TEVIN TAPIA — PELVIS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Tapia had a hard crash in Indianapolis that resulted in a broken pelvis and fractured L3 and L4 vertebrae. To lend him a financial hand, go here.

DAKOTA TEDDER — WRIST | OUT

Comment: Tedder had surgery on his wrist to repair a nagging injury that was reducing grip strength. He might be back for a few races at the end of the season. 

COOPER WEBB — LEG | OUT

Comment: Webb is back on the bike and is expected back at some point this season after fracturing his leg in Minneapolis, but it won’t be this weekend.

DEAN WILSON — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Wilson has had surgery and is currently in the recovery process after tearing his ACL before the season opener.

250 CLASS

DAKOTA ALIX — OUT

Comment: Alix will miss Muddy Creek with an undisclosed injury suffered at Glen Helen. He hopes to be back for Southwick.

ADAM CIANCIARULO — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the season after having surgery to fix a torn ACL he’d been dealing with for quite a while.

MARTIN DAVALOS — BACK, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Davalos is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery. He’s also recovering from a herniated disc and fractured C7 vertebrae. 

JIMMY DECOTIS — BACK, RIBS | IN

Comment: Decotis will make his return to racing this weekend at Muddy Creek.

ENZO LOPES – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Lopes cracked his collarbone at High Point, but he is eyeing a return at RedBud. The team says they’ll evaluate him on a week-to-week basis. 

GARRETT MARCHBANKS — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Marchbanks strained his MCL at High Point and will miss Muddy Creek. He hopes to be back for Southwick. 

HAYDEN MELLROSS — SCAPULA | IN

Comment: Mellross will be back in action at Muddy Creek after fracturing his scapula at Hangtown. 

COLT NICHOLS — ARM | IN

Comment: Nichols, who always seems to heal faster than Wolverine, is making his return to racing this weekend at Muddy Creek. He was previously sidelined with a broken humerus. 

MITCH OLDENBURG — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Oldenburg tore his MCL and ACL while practicing. There is no timetable on his return.

ZACH OSBORNE — SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Osborne is out for the rest of the season due to a torn labrum sustained at Thunder Valley. He’s undergone surgery and is in the recovery process.

KYLE PETERS — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Peters tore his ACL in Minneapolis when he went down on a patch of ice outside the stadium. He had surgery and is out for the nationals.