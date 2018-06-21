Garrett Marchbanks Out For Muddy Creek

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki announced yesterday that rookie Garrett Marchbanks will miss the Tennessee National on Saturday due to a knee injury sustained in a crash in the first 250 moto at High Point.

The team press release said, in part: “He will sit out this weekend’s round to allow more time to heal up and reevaluate his return next week.”

Marchbanks, who visited doctors earlier this week, wrote on Instagram today that he sustained a strained MCL in his left knee and is doing “everything he can to be back 100% for Southwick.”

Through four rounds, the rookie out of Utah has four moto top-tens and was running inside the top ten at High Point before he cross-rutted in the rollers and went down.

Currently 12th in 250 Class points, Marchbanks has a season-high moto finish of sixth.