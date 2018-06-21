Results Archive
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Tomahawk
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Tennessee
Sat Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Articles
Full Schedule

Garrett Marchbanks Out For Muddy Creek

June 21, 2018 12:10pm | by:
Garrett Marchbanks Out For Muddy Creek

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki announced yesterday that rookie Garrett Marchbanks will miss the Tennessee National on Saturday due to a knee injury sustained in a crash in the first 250 moto at High Point.

The team press release said, in part: “He will sit out this weekend’s round to allow more time to heal up and reevaluate his return next week.”

Marchbanks, who visited doctors earlier this week, wrote on Instagram today that he sustained a strained MCL in his left knee and is doing “everything he can to be back 100% for Southwick.”

Through four rounds, the rookie out of Utah has four moto top-tens and was running inside the top ten at High Point before he cross-rutted in the rollers and went down.

Currently 12th in 250 Class points, Marchbanks has a season-high moto finish of sixth.