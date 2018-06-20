Stanton and Forkner on DMXS Radio

Jeff Stanton will join us to give the details on the epic Road 2 Recovery fundraiser at the MXdN that will encompass the greatest riders in our sport’s history and the unique opportunity for fans and the public to gain unfettered access at this event. We’ll also get his thoughts and perspective on the rest of the world that only “Six-Time” can bring.

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner is fresh off a hard-fought podium at High Point and will break down the race and beyond on the show tonight. He’s a fun and clever interview, and our listeners always enjoy when he has some time to catch up.

DMXS Radio thanks Dunlop, Coach Robb Beams, MyLucasOil.com, Moto Dynasty, Racer X, MX Sports, Dubya Wheels, OGIO, and Concept2 Rowers for their continued support.

DMXS Radio has been making Bad Billy proud since 2001!

www.dmxsradio.com

Tonight from 8-10 p.m. EDT.