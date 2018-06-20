Results Archive
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Tomahawk
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 23
Upcoming
Motocross
Tennessee
Sat Jun 23
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Stanton and Forkner on DMXS Radio

June 20, 2018 2:45pm | by:
Jeff Stanton will join us to give the details on the epic Road 2 Recovery fundraiser at the MXdN that will encompass the greatest riders in our sport’s history and the unique opportunity for fans and the public to gain unfettered access at this event. We’ll also get his thoughts and perspective on the rest of the world that only “Six-Time” can bring.

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner is fresh off a hard-fought podium at High Point and will break down the race and beyond on the show tonight. He’s a fun and clever interview, and our listeners always enjoy when he has some time to catch up.

DMXS Radio thanks Dunlop, Coach Robb Beams, MyLucasOil.com, Moto Dynasty, Racer X, MX Sports, Dubya Wheels, OGIO, and Concept2 Rowers for their continued support.

DMXS Radio has been making Bad Billy proud since 2001!

www.dmxsradio.com

Tonight from 8-10 p.m. EDT.