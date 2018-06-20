OTOR Issue 176

The sixth 2018 issue of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features, and blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross, and WorldSBK, as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #176:

Race Pics and Blogs: The best photos and insight from MXGP, MotoGP, AMA Motocross, and WorldSBK, thanks to the views and keyboards of people in the heart of the paddock.

Using the future: Four reasons why LitPro is still some of the most advanced tech inside off-road racing. We speak to the creators of the ultimate learning tool for MX and their supercross project.

Racing the Paddock: A conversation with Steve Dixon, one of the last innovators and envelope-pushers in MXGP. The Brit talks engines, riders, decisions, budgets, concepts, and more.

Bagnaia and Kawasaki: We head into the inner sanctum of the World Superbike champions during a race weekend and also get closer to Moto2 championship leader Pecco Bagnaia.