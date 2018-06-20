Results Archive
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Tomahawk
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Tennessee
Sat Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Articles
Full Schedule

OTOR Issue 176

June 20, 2018 1:50pm | by:
OTOR Issue 176

The sixth 2018 issue of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features, and blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross, and WorldSBK, as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #176:

Race Pics and Blogs: The best photos and insight from MXGP, MotoGP, AMA Motocross, and WorldSBK, thanks to the views and keyboards of people in the heart of the paddock.

Using the future: Four reasons why LitPro is still some of the most advanced tech inside off-road racing. We speak to the creators of the ultimate learning tool for MX and their supercross project.

Racing the Paddock: A conversation with Steve Dixon, one of the last innovators and envelope-pushers in MXGP. The Brit talks engines, riders, decisions, budgets, concepts, and more.

Bagnaia and Kawasaki: We head into the inner sanctum of the World Superbike champions during a race weekend and also get closer to Moto2 championship leader Pecco Bagnaia.