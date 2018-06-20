Results Archive
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Tomahawk
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Tennessee
Sat Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Articles
Full Schedule
On This Day in Moto: June 20

On This Day in Moto June 20

June 20, 2018 5:00pm

June 20

2004

Ricky Carmichael’s perfect season rolled through Budds Creek on this day. RC’s 1-1 was his fourth straight to begin the 2004 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Chad Reed, riding a Yamaha, finished 2-2. David Vuillemin took third overall with 3-3 scores.

In the 125 Class, James Stewart, like RC, went 1-1 to capture the overall. Broc Hepler (3-3) and Mike Brown (2-12) rounded out the podium.

1999

Budds Creek hosted the fifth round of the AMA Motocross Championship, and Kevin Windham went 1-1 on his Honda to take the 250 overall over Mike LaRocco and Greg Albertyn.

Tallon Vohland took the 125 win with 1-3 motos, with Brock Sellards and Buddy Antunez rounding out the podium.

1993

The fourth round of AMA Motocross invaded the Hangtown Motocross Classic. Riding a Kawasaki, it was Mike Kiedrowski taking the 250 overall with a 1-1 sweep. Steve Lamson and Jeff Stanton finished second and third.

The 125 Class went to Jeremy McGrath, who took the win over Doug Henry and Jeff Emig.

1965

The FIM 500cc Motocross World Championship race in Czechoslovakia was won by East German rider Paul Friedrichs on a CZ. Believe it or not, we found some film of the race!

1976

For the third year in a row, Dutch Suzuki rider (and licensed dentist) Gerrit Wolsink won the U.S. 500cc Grand Prix of Motocross at Carlsbad, California, continuing his unique mastery of the course.

1982

It was Father's Day in America and time for another USGP at Carlsbad. By this point, Wolsink was done and the Americans had mostly taken over. Team Honda's Danny "Magoo" Chandler won the overall with 1-5 scores in a surprisingly wet race.