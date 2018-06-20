On This Day in Moto: June 20

June 20 2004 Ricky Carmichael’s perfect season rolled through Budds Creek on this day. RC’s 1-1 was his fourth straight to begin the 2004 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Chad Reed, riding a Yamaha, finished 2-2. David Vuillemin took third overall with 3-3 scores.

In the 125 Class, James Stewart, like RC, went 1-1 to capture the overall. Broc Hepler (3-3) and Mike Brown (2-12) rounded out the podium. 1999 Budds Creek hosted the fifth round of the AMA Motocross Championship, and Kevin Windham went 1-1 on his Honda to take the 250 overall over Mike LaRocco and Greg Albertyn.

Tallon Vohland took the 125 win with 1-3 motos, with Brock Sellards and Buddy Antunez rounding out the podium. 1993 The fourth round of AMA Motocross invaded the Hangtown Motocross Classic. Riding a Kawasaki, it was Mike Kiedrowski taking the 250 overall with a 1-1 sweep. Steve Lamson and Jeff Stanton finished second and third. The 125 Class went to Jeremy McGrath, who took the win over Doug Henry and Jeff Emig. 1965 The FIM 500cc Motocross World Championship race in Czechoslovakia was won by East German rider Paul Friedrichs on a CZ. Believe it or not, we found some film of the race!

1976 For the third year in a row, Dutch Suzuki rider (and licensed dentist) Gerrit Wolsink won the U.S. 500cc Grand Prix of Motocross at Carlsbad, California, continuing his unique mastery of the course.