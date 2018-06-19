Polisport Releases Washougal MX Edition Plastic Kit
June 19, 2018 9:30am | by: Press Release
Polisport releases a new and special edition of the KTM SX and SX-F models plastic kit—the Washougal MX edition.
Polisport will release a limited number of plastic kits with these colors. The kit will be available in the following colors: Front Fender (orange), Rear Fender (orange), Radiator Scoops (blue), Side Panels (blue), Airbox Cover (blue), and Number Plate (orange).
The Six Days Kit, France Edition, for the EXC and EXC-F models is also available again in stock and will be the best way to celebrate the best of enduro. The Six Days kit is also a limited edition for the enduro models.Visit www.polisport.com to purchase.