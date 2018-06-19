Results Archive
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Tomahawk
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 23
Upcoming
Motocross
Tennessee
Sat Jun 23
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Polisport Releases Washougal MX Edition Plastic Kit

June 19, 2018 9:30am | by:
Polisport releases a new and special edition of the KTM SX and SX-F models plastic kit—the Washougal MX edition.

Polisport will release a limited number of plastic kits with these colors. The kit will be available in the following colors: Front Fender (orange), Rear Fender (orange), Radiator Scoops (blue), Side Panels (blue), Airbox Cover (blue), and Number Plate (orange).

The Six Days Kit, France Edition, for the EXC and EXC-F models is also available again in stock and will be the best way to celebrate the best of enduro. The Six Days kit is also a limited edition for the enduro models.​Visit www.polisport.com to purchase.