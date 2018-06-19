On This Day in Moto: June 19

June 19 2010 Budds Creek hosted round four of the AMA Motocross Championship. Suzuki’s Ryan Dungey, a 450 Class rookie at the time, went 3-1 to capture his third straight overall. Honda’s Andrew Short went 1-5 for second, with Chad Reed (4-2) in third. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki riders took three of the top four spots in the 250 Class, with Dean Wilson winning over GEICO Honda’s Justin Barcia and teammates Tyla Rattray and Christophe Pourcel. It was an emotional win for Wilson because it was his first as a professional, and it came two weeks after he gave away the overall win at Freestone in Texas when he slowed way, way down on the last lap with an enormous lead, allowing his Monster Energy/Kawasaki teammate Tyla Rattray and Star Racing Yamaha's Broc Tickle to pass him before he realized that they were not lappers! See below—it's painful to watch!

2005 Ricky Carmichael went 1-1 at the Budds Creek National to capture his seventh moto in the first eight rounds to begin the 2005 AMA Motocross Championship. Chad Reed went 3-2 for second overall, with James Stewart third with a 2-3. The 125 Class was won by Mike Brown with a 1-3 over Ivan Tedesco (2-2) and Josh Grant (4-1). 1988 In one of the bigger upsets in the history of the Grand National Cross Country Series, professional motocrosser Tim Coombs led the 1988 Blackwater 100 from start to finish on a Honda CR500, despite scorching heat and a flat front tire late in the race. Coombs (DC's big brother) had some woods racing experience, but not to the caliber of some of his competitors, which included four-time Blackwater 100 winner Mark Hyde and future AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famers Eddie Lojak, Scott Summers, and Larry Roeseler. Tim earned himself the cover of Cycle News and seemingly eternal bragging rights as "1988 Blackwater 100 Champion."

Check out footage of the race below: