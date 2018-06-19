Results Archive
125 All Star High Point Results

June 19, 2018 9:35am
The third race of the 125 All Star Series took place at High Point on Saturday. Former Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Darryn Durham claimed the popular win over Wil Hahn and Maccoy Shine.

You can watch Durham's Garmin VIRB cam here and the full race edit here.

Check out the full results below.

POS#First NameLast NameBrandHometown State
1159DarrynDurhamYAMButlerPA
269WilHahnYAMLake Elsinore CA
3381MaccoyShineKTMWarren PA
4731SteveRomanYAMExport PA
5812LukeVonLingerHONStanfordKY
6444JustinCokinosKTMHanover MA
754NoahWillbrandtYAMWaterford MI
8213DannRaibleSUZPittsburgh PA
921JedediahHainesKAWFairfield PA
10356DanielLippmanKTMEllwood City PA
11301LojakRyanYAMTarentumPA
12309AlexTeagardenHQVWaynesburgPA
1330JordanJarvisYAMClayton NC
1433RobertPerriSUZApolloPA
15312BrocStreitKTMNew Castle PA
1675MatthewGahrmannYAMWinston Salem NC
17788MatthewVonLingerHONStanfordKY
18225NoahChambersHONOxford PA
193DavidHandYAMMantua OH
2077TylerMcGoffYAMJeannette PA
21296JamesHansonHQVWlimingtonNC
22445ShelbyRolenSUZBlaineTN
23429TonyPedoneKTMCoral Springs FL
24271TylerCasperKAWExport PA
257RaymondNiebelSUZPittsburgh PA
2633GeneStullSUZSewickleyPA
27161VincentMurphyYAMNew Hyde ParkNY
28297VincentHarrisonYAMReedsville WV
29316ChaseYentzerKTMCarlisle PA