Tomac, Stanton, Preston, and Pettis on PulpMX Show

Great bit of racing going on at High Point this past weekend, and tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, we’ll break it all down. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Canadian Ryan Gauld back to the show to talk about how the four rounds of the Canadian series has gone so far and talk High Point.

Monster Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac lost his moto streak at High Point, but kept up his perfect overall streak going with a great race. Tomac’s battle with Marvin Musquin in the second moto was great, and we’ll have Eli on tonight to talk about his race, the new 2019 KX450, and more

Six-time AMA SX and MX champion Jeff Stanton will join the show to talk about something he’s doing on Friday before the RedBud MXDN race to raise money for Road 2 Recovery. We’ll have Jeff on tonight to explain things and how you can have an experience of a lifetime.

Additionally, 125SX champion Travis Preston will call in from the high desert to make fun of Keefer and talk about what he’s been up to at Yamaha, developing the new 2019 YZ250F, the new 450F, and more.

MX101’s Jess Pettis has been the surprised of the MX2 series in Canada through the first eight motos, and he’ll join us from Manitoba to talk about his win there and the other two times he’s topped the podium as well.

Jason Thomas from Fly Racing will be on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow

We’ll also read off some Race Tech emails. Our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. The Gear Alloy Cold Call is always fun, right?

What you'll want to do is visit PulpMXshow.com at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In app by searching PulpMX Show and can listen live on the PulpMX app as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com, as well as on the PulpMX app on your smartphone or on iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on PulpMXshow.com.

