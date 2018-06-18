On This Day in Moto: June 18

June 18 1980 John Martin was featured in the June 18, 1980, issue of Cycle News as Can-Am's "Enduro Ammunition." A top off-roader in that era, Martin is better known these days as the promoter/owner of the Spring Creek National track in Millville, Minnesota, as well as the father of current AMA 250 Pro Motocross title contenders Alex and Jeremy Martin.

Coincidentally, that same issue had a win ad for another top racer from the era who still has much to do with Lucas Oil Pro Motocross: John Ayers, who won a gold medal at the Track Mountain Three-Day Qualifier for the ISDE that year. 1988 "This is the happiest I can remember being in my whole life," Yamaha's Broc Glover said after winning the AMA Supercross series-ending Los Angeles Coliseum Superbowl of Motocross. For Glover, it was the last SX race of his career, as he would move to Europe for one season with KTM in 1989 before retiring. The win gave the six-time AMA National Motocross Champion one of those rare stat lines in The Vault: He, along with Ryan Villopoto, is one of only two riders to have won the last AMA Supercross he ever entered.

1972 An AMA 250/500 National was held at Tahoe Recreational Park in California as part of the first AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The 250 Class saw Yamaha's Gary Jones and Jimmy Weinert go 1-2, with CZ rider "Rocket" Rex Staten third.

In the 500 Class, Kawasaki factory rider "Bad" Brad Lackey took the win over Maico rider Gary Chaplin and CZ rider Robert Brown of Utah. 1978 At Cycle World USA in St. Peters, Missouri, the 1978 Mr. Pibb/AMA 250/500 Nationals took place, and Yamaha was once again dominant in what may have been the best year ever for the brand. Bob Hannah won the 250 Class and Mike Bell took the 500 Class—the first win for the teenager. Honda's Tommy Croft and Suzuki's Darrell Shultz followed Bell in the results while Hannah led Husqvarna rider Chuck Sun and Honda's Jimmy Ellis.