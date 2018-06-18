Results Archive
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Tomahawk
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 23
Motocross
Tennessee
Sat Jun 23
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Watch: "Monster Energy Supercross — Rewind: Malcolm Stewart"

June 18, 2018 3:25pm | by:

Monster Energy Supercross — Rewind is a web-based series consisting of footage gleaned from the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship and beyond. Our cameras went behind the scenes and got up close and personal with the premier athletes in the sport. The result was an opportunity to showcase a more personal side of America's fastest-growing motorsport, bringing current and new fans closer to the men under the helmets.

Airing every Monday through the end of July, look for a wide variety of topics and angles as we also pull vintage footage from the annals of supercross history. 