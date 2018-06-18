Husqvarna Announces 2019 Motocross and Cross Country Models | by: Press Release

Producing some of the world's first competition off-road machines more than half a century ago, Husqvarna Motorcycles is the true pioneer of motocross. Remaining true to their commitment of continued development, for model year 2019 Husqvarna Motorcycles introduces a range of the most technologically advanced, premium motocross motorcycles available today. Recently enjoying one of the most memorable moments in the brand's history by claiming both the 2018 FIM 450SX World Championship and 250SX AMA East Region Championship, Husqvarna Motorcycles reaffirmed their status as a dominant force in top-level motorsport. Combining the feedback provided by championship winning racers with extensive in-house testing, Husqvarna engineers designed the new generation of motocross machines with the ultimate goal of making them more agile, more ergonomically advanced and with greater overall performance than any previous generation. For model year 2019 Husqvarna Motorcycles proudly introduces a new generation of 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines, which represent the next step in the historic brand's motocross range. From the nimble TC 125 to the potent FC 450, each model in the MY19 range sets the benchmark in its respective class. Standing out among a long list of upgrades is the all-new blue coated frame that offers increased rigidity for improved rider feedback and stability. With all models receiving a series of engine upgrades, the flagship FC 450 has a redesigned cylinder head that reduces the engine's weight by 500 g. Showcasing Husqvarna Motorcycles' pioneering design direction in the competition bike segment, a fresh new bodywork design offers advanced ergonomics for optimum comfort and control. WHAT'S NEW IN MY19 UPGRADE HIGHLIGHTS Redesigned bodywork and graphics Blue coated frame featuring increased rigidity New 2-piece subframe design (250 g lighter) Updated setting on the WP AER 48 forks WP DCC shock featuring new piston & updated setting Reworked SOHC cylinder head on the FC 450 (500 g lighter) New cylinder head casting on FC 350 (200 g lighter) Optimized timing on FC 250 exhaust camshaft Machined finish on TC 125 & TC 250 upper exhaust port Reinforced kick start intermediate gear on TC 125 New mufflers on 2-strokes, redesigned header pipe on TC 250 Chain adjustment length increased by 5 mm New, stiffer upper triple clamp Traction & launch control with updated settings [4-strokes] New throttle cable routing for easier maintenance Flow-designed resonance chambers & more compact silencers on 4-strokes New generation Li-ion 2.0 Ah battery Updated cooling system with new center tube New DS (diaphragm steel) clutch on TC 125, FC 250 & FC 350 ProTaper handlebar with new bend Laser engraved D.I.D. wheels with new spoke nipples New gearboxes produced by Pankl WHAT'S NEW IN DETAIL Collecting feedback from world-class riders and combining it with extensive testing, Husqvarna Motorcycles introduces a long list of upgrades that allow the new generation of FC and TC machines to continue setting the benchmark in terms of handling, performance, weight and aesthetics. Frame The hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded frame is expertly crafted. Constructed with specifically calculated parameters of longitudinal and torsional flex, the MY19 frames feature newly designed sections that bring an increase in rigidity. This results in improved rider feedback, energy absorption and stability. New aluminum lateral engine head stays, entirely new for the TC 250, contribute to precise cornering and reduced vibration levels. Additionally, the 4-stroke frames feature new precision-casted head stay mounts and brackets for mounting an optional skid plate that will be available in the accessories line. The frame is finished off in a premium blue powder coating and standard frame protectors that guarantee superior protection and durability. Additionally, to maximize the grip on the front wheel and improve the general handling, the TC 250 engine position has been raised by 1 degree around the swingarm pivot. Increased rigidity – improved rider feedback, energy absorption & stability Premium blue powder coating 4-strokes with new brackets for optional skid plate Standard frame protectors Composite Carbon Fiber Subframe Showcasing pioneering technologies and innovation, the composite subframe is a design unique to Husqvarna Motorcycles. Using 70% polyamide and 30% carbon fiber, the new 2-piece subframe design (previously 3-piece) saves 250 g for a total weight of just over 1 kg (2.2 lbs). In addition to being robust, specific care has been taken to create the perfect rigidity (vertical stiffness +30%) for optimal handling and rider comfort. New 2-piece subframe – 250 g lighter Carbon fiber composite construction – lightweight & robust Specific rigidity – benefits handling & comfort Swingarm The hollow, cast aluminum swingarm is designed to offer optimal stiffness and reliability at the lowest possible weight. For MY19, the chain adjustment slot has increased by 5 mm, extending the total wheelbase adjustment length for improved straight-line stability on faster tracks and over whoops. Optimal stiffness & reliability in a lightweight construction Extended adjustment range by 5 mm – improved straight-line stability WP AER 48 Front Fork The ultra-lightweight WP AER 48 front fork is a 48 mm split air fork featuring a capsuled air spring and pressurized oil chamber for progressive and consistent damping. The forks feature a new setting to match the new frame stiffness and are adjusted via the single air pressure valve for pre-load on the left and with easy-access clickers for damping adjustments on the right (compression on the top and rebound on the bottom, up to 30 clicks each). Additionally, the air pump needed to adjust the air pressure in the fork is provided as standard. Precision engineering, quality materials & advanced production processes guarantee highest performance levels New setting for MY19 – improved damping & performance Capsuled air spring and pressurized oil chamber – progressive & consistent damping Easy access clicker dials – simple & fast clicker settings CNC Machined Triple Clamps The 22 mm offset CNC-machined triple clamps feature an integrated rubber damping system that reduces vibration and increases rider comfort. They have been reshaped and stiffened to work in concert with the increased longitudinal rigidity of the frame and the new suspension set-up, improving both handling and stability. A three-way handlebar adjustment is standard and allows for customizable ergonomics. Additionally, the front number plate integrates a yellow triple clamp guard, which covers the lower triple clamp and protects it from wear. Rubber damping on top clamp – reduced vibrations, increased comfort CNC aluminum – finest quality & reliability Stiffer upper triple clamp Adjustable handlebar position – adjustable ergonomics Triple clamp protector integrated into front number plate WP Rear Shock Featuring a new main piston and updated settings, the WP DCC shock has been developed to match the linkage system, frame geometry, increased frame rigidity and the new front fork set-up. The shock has been further perfected to provide advanced damping characteristics while keeping a compact and lightweight design. With a pressure balance inside the shock, offering consistent damping, and full adjustability of both high and low speed compression, the system offers the greatest possible traction and absorption and superior rider comfort and handling. Further, the rear wheel travel is 300 mm. New main piston & setting – balanced with new front-end set-up & frame rigidity Lightweight & compact Pressure balance – consistent damping 300 mm wheel travel ProTaper Handlebar The ProTaper handlebar is second to none for function and style. Manufactured to exacting standards, it features class-leading fatigue resistance while adding minimal weight. A new bend for all MY19 models further increases comfort by improving the pressure point on the rider's hands. The standard handguards offer maximum roost protection. ProTaper handlebar – class-leading function & style New bend for MY19 – improved rider comfort Map Switch & Launch Control Designed for easy operation, the standard map switch on all 4-strokes activates launch control, selects between two engine maps and activates the traction control feature. Both traction control and launch control feature updated settings for MY19. These offer improved traction off the start and on slick tracks and work simultaneously - when both are activated - to offer maximized benefits. With the engine at idle, launch control is engaged by pressing both TC and MAP buttons simultaneously for about two seconds. The LED lamp will blink continuously meaning the system is active. This function limits the amount of power to the rear wheel, improving traction and preventing loss of control under hard acceleration. The map switch offers selection between a standard map and more powerful one. Standard handlebar map switch – modify engine characteristics according to conditions & rider preference Launch control – maximum traction for perfect starts Traction Control Featuring an updated setting for MY19, which brings even better advantage in wet or muddy conditions, the traction control feature can be turned on or off from the handlebar switch. It functions by analyzing throttle input from the rider and the rate at which RPM increases in the engine. If the RPM increases too quickly, the EMS registers a loss of grip and reduces the amount of power to the rear wheel, ensuring maximum traction and better control. Traction control – optimal traction in all conditions 44 mm Throttle Body All MY19 FC machines are equipped with a 44 mm Keihin throttle body featuring an innovative injector positioning that offers the most efficient flow into the combustion chamber and improved atomization. To ensure optimal throttle response, the throttle cable is mounted directly and without a throttle linkage. This set-up provides more immediate throttle response and feeling. A new throttle cable routing eases maintenance allowing the cable to be removed more easily. 44 mm throttle body – injector positioned for optimal flow Direct cable mounting – more immediate throttle response 2-Stroke Exhaust Systems Tailored specifically for each MY19 2-stroke and using an innovative 3D design process, the new header pipes offer further improvements in geometry and performance. The TC 250 pipe is narrower and offers more ground clearance, making it less susceptible to damage. All 2-stroke mufflers feature new internals with less dense packaging material offering more efficient noise damping. Together with a new aluminum mounting bracket, there is a weight saving of 300 g. New mufflers on 2-strokes – 300 g lighter Redesigned header pipe on TC 250 – added ground clearance 4- Stroke Exhaust Systems All 4-stroke exhaust systems are expertly crafted to deliver the best possible performance at the lowest possible weight. For MY19 the 4-stroke header pipes feature a new flow designed resonance chamber integrated within them. The new header pipes also feature a new joining position allowing them to be removed without detaching the rear shock. The new silencers are shorter and more compact while delivering the same damping volume and noise levels. The units are crafted from lightweight aluminum and are stylishly finished off with a new anodized coating that proudly carries the Husqvarna Motorcycles logo. 4-stroke exhausts – light-weight & compact Flow designed resonance chamber – optimal performance New header joining position – easier removal Integrated Cooling System & Radiators The radiators are expertly crafted using high-strength aluminum. CFD (computational fluid dynamics) technology is used to channel air through the radiators more efficiently for optimal cooling in any condition. Channeling coolant through the frame allows for improved cooling and eliminates the need for additional hoses. New to the system for MY19 is a 4 mm larger center tube that runs through the frame. The new tube reduces the pressure at this point in the system allowing for a more consistent coolant flow. Additionally, the radiators are mounted 12 mm lower, improving the center of gravity while sophisticated radiator protectors not only protect the radiators from flying debris but also act as a brace in the event of an impact. Integrated cooling – maximum efficiency in minimum space Expertly crafted radiators – offering optimal cooling New central tube – more consistent coolant flow 12 mm lower mounting position – improved center of gravity Fuel Tank The approximately 1.85 gallon polythene fuel tanks feature improved ergonomics and incorporate a threaded filler cap and an integrated fuel pump on the 4-stroke range. The fuel pump is optimized with a new internal line routing from the pump to the flange for improved fuel flow. For MY19, the external fuel line has moved inward and is less exposed and susceptible to damage. 1.85 gallon polythene tanks – large capacity for extended running times

New fuel line routing – improved flow & reliability Wheels Black high-strength alloy rims by D.I.D. are coupled to CNC-machined hubs using lightweight spokes and silver anodized aluminum nipples. For MY19, the spoke nipples have a new design that reduces the frequency of checks or tightening. Lightweight, strong & reliable wheels – minimum unsprung weight New spoke nipples – reduces frequency of tightening Bodywork The MY19 range features fresh new bodywork that showcases Husqvarna Motorcycles' pioneering design direction in off-road motorcycles. The ergonomics are specifically designed to deliver greater comfort and control, enabling riders to perform at the highest level for extended periods of time. Additionally, the contact points have been slimmed down making movement between riding positions seamless. The new seat profile is perfectly combined with the high grip seat cover to deliver superior comfort and control in all conditions. New bodywork – Swedish-inspired look, modern design & graphics Ergonomics – confidence-inspiring riding position in all riding situations Seat – improved comfort with superior control in all conditions FEATURES AND BENEFITS Magura Hydraulic Clutch Extremely reliable, high-quality German-made clutch system guarantees even wear, near maintenance-free operation and perfect action in every condition. Clutch play is constantly compensated so that the pressure point and function of the clutch remain identical in cold or hot conditions, as well as over time. Magura hydraulic clutch – perfect action in every condition Brakes The highest level of quality is guaranteed with class-leading Brembo calipers and controls. The 260 mm front and 220 mm solid rear wave discs deliver superior stopping power while instilling confidence in any condition. Brembo calipers & high-performance discs – superior stopping power with greater control & confidence Grips & Throttle Assembly The ODI lock-on grip on the left side does not require gluing, while on the right, the vulcanized grip features an innovative integrated throttle mechanism. The assembly has easy free-play adjustment and, by changing a cam, throttle progression can be altered. Throttle assembly & ODI grips – adjustable throttle progression & easy grip mounting Engine Management System (EMS) The Keihin EMS is specifically designed to be smaller, lighter and faster at processing data. It integrates launch control for perfect starts, selectable engine maps via the switch on the handlebar and traction control. Combined with the gear sensor, power delivery is tailored for each gear. Keihin EMS – small, light & fast at processing data Gear sensor – specific engine maps for each gear Airbox & Tool-Less Filter Access The airbox is designed with precisely positioned inlet ducts that prevent air deformation and ensure maximum airflow and filter protection. The air filter is accessed easily, without tools, by removing the left side panel. Easy maintenance is guaranteed by the Twin Air filter and filter cage design that features a simple fail-proof mounting system for safe and accurate filter installation. Airbox – maximum air flow & filter protection Filter mounting system – safe & accurate protection against dirt Tool-less filter access – easy & fast maintenance Tires Fitted as standard are Dunlop MX3S Motocross tires that feature the proven 'block-within-a-block' design for more progressive cornering and superior grip. Developed in top-level racing – enhanced handling, cornering & steering feel TECHNICAL INFORMATION BY MODEL 2019 Husqvarna FC 250

Engine All major components and shaft arrangements are carefully designed and placed to best suit the performance and handling characteristics of the overall package. The 250cc engine is not only light at 26.1 kg (57.5 lbs) but also remarkably powerful. Engine design – light & compact for optimized mass-centralization Outstanding performance – 14,000 rpm rev-limit Low friction – reduces overall drag Cylinder Head The DOHC cylinder head features finger followers with a DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) coating, resulting in minimal friction and optimal performance. These actuate large titanium valves (32.5 mm intake, 26.5 mm exhaust) that open and close multiple times each second introducing fuel/air mixture to the carefully designed combustion chamber for efficient and optimal power throughout the rev-range. For MY19, the exhaust camshaft features optimized timing that further improves power delivery. Large titanium valves (32.5 mm intake, 26.5 mm exhaust) – optimal gas flow Finger followers with DLC coating – reduced friction, better performance New exhaust camshaft timing – improved power delivery Cylinder & Piston The 78 mm bore cylinder houses a forged bridged-box-type piston made by CP. Both the cylinder and piston are professionally engineered from high strength aluminum resulting in outstanding performance and reliability. The compression ratio is 14.4:1. Large 78 mm bore & large diameter valves – high-revving, quick response Forged box-type piston – high performance and reliability Crankshaft The crankshaft is designed to offer the best possible performance while being placed in the perfect position to centralize oscillating masses for optimal handling. The plain big end bearing features two force-fitted bearing shells, ensuring maximum reliability and durability and guaranteeing long service intervals. Plain big end bearing with force-fitted bearing shells – increased durability & service intervals Crankcases All new generation Husqvarna motocross motors are designed with mass centralization and weight reduction as the main criteria. As a result, the crankcases are designed to house the internal components of the engine in the perfect position to achieve the ideal center of gravity while adding the least possible weight. The casings are manufactured using a high-pressure die-cast production process. The result is thin wall thickness and exceptional reliability. The iconic Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers. Crankcases – light, compact & optimized for mass-centralization High pressure die cast production – thin walls for reduced weight, while maintaining strength Gearbox Produced by Pankl Racing Systems, the 5-speed gearbox has been designed to be extremely light and durable while featuring motocross specific ratios. The shifting fork has a low-friction coating for smoother shifting, while the gear lever is designed to prevent dirt build-up and ensure perfect gear selection in all conditions. An advanced gear sensor allows for specific engine maps, delivering the best possible performance in each gear. 5-speed gearbox by Pankl Racing Systems – increased durability & improved shifting Integrated gear sensor – specific engine maps for each gear DS Clutch The MY19 FC 250 features a new DS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch, saving 190 g. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a compact rivet-less design and a single diaphragm steel pressure plate, instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine. DS clutch – lighter with better action & improved durability 2019 Husqvarna FC 350

Engine The 350cc DOHC engine weighs in at only 27.2 kg (59.9 lbs). The engine is specifically designed with performance, weight and mass centralization as key criteria. As a result, all shaft arrangements have been positioned to allow oscillating masses to occupy the ideal center of gravity while all parts are engineered to offer the best possible performance while adding the least possible weight. Performance, weight, mass centralization – just 27.2 kg (59.9 lbs) Shaft arrangements – oscillating masses at ideal center of gravity Cylinder Head The MY19 FC 350 features updated casting on the cylinder head that brings a weight saving of 200 g. The internals feature polished camshafts and DLC coated finger followers resulting in minimal friction and unsurpassed overall performance. Added to the design are larger titanium valves (36.3 mm intake and 29.1 mm exhaust) that allow the engine to rev freely to the 13,400 rpm ceiling. Updated casting – reduced weight by 200g Large titanium valves – 3 mm intake and 29.1 mm exhaust Polished camshafts, Finger followers with DLC coating – reduced friction, better performance Cylinder and piston The 88 mm bore and 57.5 mm stroke cylinder features a large diameter and lightweight forged bridged-box-type piston by CP. As a result, the relatively low oscillating masses deliver exceptional power, high revs and a very wide power band. The compression ratio is 14:1. Lightweight 88 mm diameter piston – reduces oscillating masses Forged bridged-box-type piston – high performance and reliability Crankshaft A top-quality crankshaft is at the heart of the high output, high-revving FC 350 engine. The plain big end bearing features two force-fitted bearing shells to ensure maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals. Plain big end bearing – increased durability & service intervals Crankcases The FC 350 features an engine design with mass-centralization and weight reduction as the main goals. All the major components have been positioned to achieve the best possible center of gravity. As a result, the motorcycle benefits from superb handling while ensuring a light and compact engine design. High-pressure die cast production processes keep the overall weight to a minimum, resulting in a thin wall thickness while retaining reliability. The iconic Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers. Crankcases – mass-centralization & weight reduction High pressure die cast production process – thin walls for reduced weight while maintaining strength Gearbox Produced by Pankl Racing Systems for the MY19 FC 350, the compact 5-speed gearbox features a low-friction coating on the shifting fork that makes shifting smooth and precise. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and ensures easy operation in the toughest conditions. An advanced gear sensor allows for specific engine maps in each gear. Pankl 5-speed gearbox – smooth & precise shifting Integrated gear sensor – specific engine maps for each gear DS Clutch The FC 350 features a new DS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch that saves 190 g. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a compact rivet-less design and a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine. DS clutch – lighter, with better action & improved durability 2019 Husqvarna FC 450

Engine Offering an overall weight of just 27.3 kg (60.1 lbs), the SOHC FC 450 engine is the perfect example of the advanced engineering techniques used by Husqvarna Motorcycles. Mass-centralization is key in the engine design, enabling chassis engineers to position the engine closer to the center of gravity for greatly improved handling and manoeuvrability. Mass centralization – improved handling and reliability Performance – only 27.3 kg (60.1 lbs) Cylinder Head The MY19 FC 450 has a new and more compact SOHC cylinder head that is 15 mm lower and 500 g lighter. As a result of the more compact design the camshaft is now closer to the center of gravity, significantly improving handling. Additionally, shorter valve timing improves bottom-end performance and responsiveness. The new camshaft features an improved cam surface and actuates four lightweight titanium valves. The diameter of the intake valves is 40 mm, with the exhaust valves being 33 mm in diameter. Low-friction DLC coating on the rocker arm and low-friction chain guides offer optimum efficiency and reliability. New cylinder head – more compact design (500 g lighter) New camshaft – improved cam surface DLC coating & optimized chain guides – reduced friction Cylinder & Piston The lightweight aluminum cylinder is an engineering masterpiece. It features a 95 mm bore and a CP bridge-box-type piston that weighs only 320 g. The compression ratio is 12.75:1. Lightweight aluminum cylinder – 95 mm bore CP forged bridged-box-type piston – high performance, reduced oscillating masses Crankshaft The inertia produced by the crankshaft has been carefully calculated to deliver optimal traction and rideability from the powerful 450cc engine. The crankshaft is specifically positioned to harness the rotating mass in the ideal center of gravity, with the end result being a lightweight feel and agile handling. The plain big end bearing features two force-fitted bearing shells to ensure maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals. Crankshaft position – ideal center of gravity, improved handling Plain big end bearing and force-fitted bearing shells – increased durability & service intervals Crankcases The crankcases are designed to house the shaft arrangements and internals of the engine in the position that offers the best possible handling. Additionally, the position of the clutch shaft keeps the clutch above the oil level resulting in decreased friction and increased efficiency. High-pressure die cast production processes keep the overall weight to a minimum, resulting in thin wall thickness while retaining reliability. Design – optimized mass-centralization, increased efficiency High pressure die cast production process – thin walls for reduced weight, while maintaining strength Gearbox For MY19, the lightweight 5-speed gearbox is produced by Pankl Racing Systems, ensuring the highest level of durability and reliability. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up, keeping the lever tip in its original position even in the toughest conditions. An advanced gear sensor selects a specific engine map tailored for each gear. 5-speed gearbox – smooth & precise shifting Integrated gear sensor – specific engine maps for each gear DDS Clutch The FC 450 features a DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. It integrates a damping system for better traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine. DDS clutch – lighter, with better action & improved durability 2019 Husqvarna TC 125

Engine With an overall weight of just 17.2 kg (37.9 lbs), the TC 125 is at the pinnacle of performance in the competitive 125cc class. The lightweight engine is designed to provide more torque than current 125cc 2-stroke engines, making the TC 125 easier to ride for both beginners and seasoned professionals. The TC 125 engine is designed to centralize rotating mass for optimal operation with the chassis resulting in a light and agile handling feel. Pinnacle of performance – at 17.2 kg (37.9 lbs) Mass-centralization – significant benefits in handling & maneuverability Cylinder & Piston The cylinder has a 54 mm bore. An innovative power valve design controls both the main exhaust and lateral exhaust ports. Receiving a machined finish on the upper contour of the exhaust port for MY19, the system ensures accurate port timing while delivering unrivaled performance. Optimized exhaust port – improved performance & controllability Crankshaft Manufactured to be as light as possible, the crankshaft is balanced perfectly to reduce vibrations. The component is also positioned accordingly to ensure that the rotational mass created has very little effect on the handling of the motorcycle. Lightweight crankshaft – reduced vibration Crankcases High-pressure die cast production processes ensure low weight, thin wall thickness and optimum durability. A new and reinforced kickstart intermediate gear improves starting reliability. The historical Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze-finished crankcase covers. High pressure die cast production – light weight & optimum strength Reinforced kick start intermediate gear – improved starting performance Carburetor The TC 125 features a 38 mm flat slide Mikuni TMX carburetor. With an updated setting for MY19, the carburetor provides a smooth and controllable power delivery with optimal performance over the entire RPM range. 38 mm Mikuni carburetor – improved power deliver, optimal performance Gearbox Manufactured exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles by Pankl Racing Systems, the motocross-specific 6-speed gearbox ensures the highest level of durability and reliability. The gear lever features an innovative tip design that prevents dirt build-up. MX specific 6-speed gearbox – manufactured by Pankl Racing Systems DS Clutch The TC 125 features a new DS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch that saves 190 g. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a compact rivet-less design and a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine. DS clutch – lighter, with better modulation & improved durability 2019 Husqvarna TC 250

Engine The TC 250 2-stroke engine is the best combination of unsurpassed power and lightweight construction. The simplicity and low maintenance cost of the 2-stroke motor has made it a favorite among motocross riders for generations. The MY19 TC 250 engine features the latest 2-stroke technology aimed at centralizing rotating masses and reducing vibration while delivering the highest level of performance in its class. Cylinder The 66.4 mm bore cylinder features an innovative power valve system, which delivers a smooth and controlled power throughout the RPM range. For MY19, the exhaust port features a machined finished for improved function and performance. The power delivery can be further customized by simply changing between the two supplied springs. This changes the power delivery for different track conditions and rider preference. Cylinder & power valve – smooth, customizable power delivery Machined exhaust port – improved function & performance Engine Casings The TC 250 engine is developed with mass centralization as a pivotal design objective. Housing the shaft arrangements in the perfect position, the lightweight, die-cast engine casings help centralize oscillating masses and improve rideability. Shaft arrangements – ideally positioned for mass centralization Counter Balancer Shaft The TC 250 features a laterally-mounted counter balancer shaft. Significantly reducing vibrations, this shaft offers a smooth and comfortable ride and reduced rider fatigue. New counter balancer shaft – reduced vibration Carburetor The TC 250 features a 38 mm flat slide Mikuni TMX carburetor with a new for MY19 setting for improved performance. Providing a smooth and controllable power delivery, it also offers optimal performance over the entire RPM range. 38mm Mikuni carburetor – new setting for MY19 Gearbox The TC 250 features a 5-speed gearbox. Guaranteeing precise and easy shifting, the no-dirt shift lever also prevents the build-up of dirt in the toughest conditions. 5-speed gearbox – precise & easy shifting No-dirt gear lever – prevents dirt build up Clutch The TC 250 features a DDS (Damped Diaphragm Steel) clutch. Using a diaphragm spring instead of the more common coil spring design, it allows for a much lighter clutch action. This design also allows for a damping system that increases traction and durability DDS clutch – light action, increased traction & reliability FX 350

Engine The 349.7cc DOHC engine weighs in at only 27.2 kg (59.9 lbs). The engine is specifically designed with performance, weight and mass centralization as key criteria. As a result, all shaft arrangements have been positioned to allow oscillating masses to occupy the ideal center of gravity while all parts are engineered to offer the best possible performance while adding the least possible weight. Performance, weight, mass centralization → just 27.2 kg (59.9 lbs)

Shaft arrangements → oscillating masses at ideal center of gravity Cylinder head The FX 350 features updated casting on the cylinder head for a weight saving of 200 g. The internals feature polished camshafts and DLC coated finger followers resulting in minimal friction and unsurpassed overall performance. Added to the design are larger titanium valves (36.3 mm intake and 29.1 mm exhaust) which allow the engine to rev freely to the 13,400 rpm ceiling. Updated casting → reduced weight by 200 g

Large titanium valves →3 mm intake and 29.1 mm exhaust

Polished camshafts, Finger followers with DLC coating → reduced friction, better performance Cylinder and piston The 88mm bore and 57.5mm stroke cylinder features a large diameter and lightweight forged bridged-box-type piston by CP. As a result, the relatively low oscillating masses deliver exceptional power, high revs and a very wide power band. The compression ratio is 14:1. Lightweight 88mm diameter piston → reduces oscillating masses

Forged bridged-box-type piston → high performance and reliability Crankshaft A top-quality crankshaft is at the heart of the high output, high-revving FX 350 engine. The plain big end bearing features two force-fitted bearing shells to ensure maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals. Plain big end bearing → increased durability and service intervals Crankcases The FX 350 features an engine design with mass-centralization and weight reduction as the main goals. All the major components have been positioned to achieve the best possible center of gravity. As a result, the motorcycle benefits from superb handling while ensuring a light and compact engine design. High-pressure die-cast production processes keep the overall weight to a minimum, resulting in a thin wall thickness while retaining reliability. The iconic Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers. Crankcases → mass-centralization

High pressure die-cast production process → thin walls for reduced weight, while maintaining strength Gearbox Produced by Pankl racing systems, the compact 6-speed semi-close gearbox features a low-friction coating on the shifting fork, ensuring smooth and precise shifting. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up for easy operation in the toughest conditions. An advanced gear sensor allows for specific engine maps in each gear. Pankl 6-speed gearbox → smooth and precise shifting

Integrated gear sensor → specific engine maps for each gear DS clutch The FX 350 features a new DS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch saving 190 g. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine. DS clutch → lighter with better modulation and improved durability FX 450

Engine The SOHC engine is the perfect example of the advanced engineering techniques used by Husqvarna Motorcycles. It offers an overall weight of just 60.1 lbs (27.3 kg). Mass-centralization is key in the engine design, enabling chassis engineers to position the engine closer to the center of gravity for greatly improved handling and maneuverability. Mass centralization → improved handling and reliability

Performance → only 60.1 lbs Cylinder head The new SOHC cylinder head is now even more compact while being 15mm lower and 500g lighter. As a result of the more compact design, the camshaft is now closer to the center of gravity, significantly improving handling, while shorter valve timing improves bottom end performance and responsiveness. The new camshaft features an improved cam surface and actuates four lightweight titanium valves. The diameter of the intake valves is 40 mm, while on the exhaust it is 33 mm. Low-friction DLC coating on the rocker arm and low-friction chain guides offer the optimum efficiency and reliability. New SOHC → more compact design, camshaft closer to center of gravity, -500 g

New camshaft → improved cam surface

DLC coating & optimized chain guides → reduced friction Cylinder and piston The lightweight aluminum cylinder is an engineering masterpiece. Featuring a 95 mm bore and a CP bridge-box-type piston which weighs only 320g. The compression ratio is 12.75:1 for an impressive peak output. Lightweight aluminum cylinder → 95 mm bore

Lightweight CP forged bridged-box-type piston → high performance, reduced oscillating masses Crankshaft The inertia produced by the crankshaft is carefully calculated to deliver optimal traction and ride-ability from the powerful 449.9cc plant. The crankshaft is specifically positioned to harness the rotating mass in the ideal center of gravity, resulting in a lightweight and agile handling feel. A plain big end bearing comprised of two force-fitted bearing shells ensure maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals. Crankshaft position → ideal center of gravity, improved handling

Plain big end bearing and force-fitted bearing shells → increased durability and service intervals Crankcases The crankcases are designed to house the shaft arrangements and internals of the engine in the position that offers the best possible handling. Additionally, the position of the clutch shaft keeps the clutch above the oil level resulting in decreased friction and increased efficiency. High-pressure die-cast production processes keep the overall weight to a minimum, resulting in thin wall thickness while retaining reliability. Design → optimized mass-centralization, increased efficiency

High pressure die-cast production process → thin walls for reduced weight, while maintaining strength Gearbox The lightweight 5-speed gearbox is now produced by Pankl racing systems and has a low-friction coating on the shifting fork guaranteeing smooth and precise shifting. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and keeps the lever tip in its original position even in the toughest conditions. An advanced gear sensor allows for specific engine maps in each gear. Pankl 5-speed gearbox → smooth and precise shifting

Integrated gear sensor → specific engine maps for each gear DDS clutch The FX 450 features a DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. It integrates a damping system for better traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC-machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine. DDS clutch → lighter with better modulation and improved durability TX 300

