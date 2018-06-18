Garrett Marchbanks To Undergo Tests On His Knee Today

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rookie Garrett Marchbanks will visit doctors today for further evaluation on his knee following a hard crash in the first 250 moto at High Point on Saturday.

Marchbanks was running inside the top ten with two laps to go when said he got cross-rutted in the rollers and went down hard. He moved to the side of the track and was holding his left knee. He did not race the second moto.

“I’m hopeful that it’s not as bad as it first felt, but we’ll have to wait and see what the doctors say this week,” Marchbanks said in a team statement. “It’s such a bummer, especially since I felt my best all season. Hopefully we’ll get some good news this week, but until then I am thankful that it wasn’t worse.”

We will have more later this week on his status for this weekend.