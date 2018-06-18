Results Archive
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Tomahawk
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 23
Upcoming
Motocross
Tennessee
Sat Jun 23
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Garrett Marchbanks To Undergo Tests On His Knee Today

June 18, 2018 10:40am | by:
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rookie Garrett Marchbanks will visit doctors today for further evaluation on his knee following a hard crash in the first 250 moto at High Point on Saturday.

Marchbanks was running inside the top ten with two laps to go when said he got cross-rutted in the rollers and went down hard. He moved to the side of the track and was holding his left knee. He did not race the second moto.

“I’m hopeful that it’s not as bad as it first felt, but we’ll have to wait and see what the doctors say this week,” Marchbanks said in a team statement. “It’s such a bummer, especially since I felt my best all season. Hopefully we’ll get some good news this week, but until then I am thankful that it wasn’t worse.”

We will have more later this week on his status for this weekend.