Results Archive
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Tomahawk
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Tennessee
Sat Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: High Point

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast High Point

June 18, 2018 11:10am
by:

Each year Fly Racing develops, tests, and improves its products in a never-ending pursuit of the perfect racewear. The first to integrate The Boa® System, Fly racewear offers the unmatched comfort, performance, and durability that make it an industry leader in technical racewear. For 2018, they’ve created their lightest, most comfortable, and durable gear yet. Gear that lasts and gear that performs—ride after ride, race after race. Prepare, perform, and progress with Fly Racing.

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with Daniel Blair joining me and Weege to discuss High Point from all angles, including that great 450 battle, Jeremy Martin’s heartbreak, the track, Ken Roczen, and more.

Click here to listen to the show, or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or PulpMX Apps.