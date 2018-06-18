Results Archive
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Tomahawk
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Tennessee
Sat Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Articles
Full Schedule

Enzo Lopes Suffers Broken Collarbone at High Point

June 18, 2018 12:55pm | by:
Enzo Lopes Suffers Broken Collarbone at High Point

Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki rookie Enzo Lopes sustained a broken collarbone at High Point Saturday in a crash in the second 250 moto, the team announced today.

At this time, there is no timetable on a return. The team said “he will take time off to heal.”

Originally signed to the team to fill in for the injured Jimmy Decotis, Lopes was later signed for the remainder of the season when Phil Nicoletti moved to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna and Justin Hill moved up to the 450 Class. 

“It was the craziest track I’ve ever ridden in my entire life,” Lopes said in a team statement. “The ruts were deep and didn’t seem to end. I had a good start and was running third, but I got tight and went back to 11th. I had a crash, and then I crashed again and got my leg stuck under my bike. I had a decent start in the second moto, but I fell while going down one of the hills and had to stop. It turns out that I broke my collarbone, which is a heartbreak. I’ll give it some time to heal and be back as quickly as possible.”

Decotis is scheduled to return this weekend at Muddy Creek.   