Enzo Lopes Suffers Broken Collarbone at High Point

Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki rookie Enzo Lopes sustained a broken collarbone at High Point Saturday in a crash in the second 250 moto, the team announced today.

At this time, there is no timetable on a return. The team said “he will take time off to heal.”

Originally signed to the team to fill in for the injured Jimmy Decotis, Lopes was later signed for the remainder of the season when Phil Nicoletti moved to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna and Justin Hill moved up to the 450 Class.

“It was the craziest track I’ve ever ridden in my entire life,” Lopes said in a team statement. “The ruts were deep and didn’t seem to end. I had a good start and was running third, but I got tight and went back to 11th. I had a crash, and then I crashed again and got my leg stuck under my bike. I had a decent start in the second moto, but I fell while going down one of the hills and had to stop. It turns out that I broke my collarbone, which is a heartbreak. I’ll give it some time to heal and be back as quickly as possible.”

Decotis is scheduled to return this weekend at Muddy Creek.