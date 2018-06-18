Results Archive
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Tomahawk
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 23
Upcoming
Motocross
Tennessee
Sat Jun 23
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Wake-Up Call

June 18, 2018 8:30am

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

Round 4 — High Point — Mount Morris, PA

High Point - 450

- Mt. Morris, PA

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO2 - 1 Kawasaki KX450F
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France1 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F FE
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY3 - 5 Yamaha YZ 450F
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany7 - 3 Honda CRF450R
5Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR4 - 6 Suzuki RMZ 450
6Weston Peick Wildomar, CA9 - 4 Suzuki RMZ 450
7Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA5 - 7 KTM 450 SX-F FE
8Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO6 - 8 KTM 450 SX-F FE
9Cody Cooper New Zealand8 - 10 Honda CRF450R
10Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX10 - 12 Suzuki RMZ 450
High Point - 250

- Mt. Morris, PA

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH1 - 1 Yamaha YZ 250F
2Austin Forkner Richards, MO4 - 2 Kawasaki KX250F
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY3 - 4 Yamaha YZ 250F
4Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France8 - 3 Yamaha YZ 250F
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL7 - 7 Honda CRF250R
6Shane McElrath Canton, NC9 - 6 KTM 250 SX-F FE
7Jordon Smith Belmont, NC5 - 10 KTM 250 SX-F FE
8Alex Martin Millville, MN12 - 5 KTM 250 SX-F FE
9Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ11 - 8 Yamaha YZ 250F
10Jeremy Martin Millville, MN2 - 33 Honda CRF250R
Tomac took his fourth overall win in four rounds.
Tomac took his fourth overall win in four rounds. Rich Shepherd

Motocross 450 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO197
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France169
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY140
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany131
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA130
6Weston Peick Wildomar, CA118
7Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO101
8Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY92
9Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM73
10Cody Cooper New Zealand69
Motocross 250 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH171
2Jeremy Martin Millville, MN151
3Alex Martin Millville, MN141
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY136
5Austin Forkner Richards, MO115
6Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA105
7Jordon Smith Belmont, NC104
8R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL100
9Shane McElrath Canton, NC91
10Chase Sexton La Moille, IL87
Plessinger went 1-1 for the second time this season.
Plessinger went 1-1 for the second time this season. Rich Shepherd

FIM Motocross World Championship

Round 11 — MXGP of Lombardia — Ottobiano, Italy

MXGP of Lombardia - MXGP

- Ottobiano, Italy

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Antonio Cairoli Italy1 - 1 KTM
2Gautier Paulin France4 - 3 Husqvarna
3Max Anstie United Kingdom3 - 4 Husqvarna
4Tim Gajser Slovenia6 - 2 Honda
5Romain Febvre France5 - 6 Yamaha
6Jeremy Seewer Switzerland8 - 5 Yamaha
7Maximilian Nagl Germany7 - 9 TM
8Clement Desalle Belgium2 - 20 Kawasaki
9Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands9 - 11 KTM
10Kevin Strijbos Belgium14 - 7 KTM
MXGP of Lombardia - MX2

- Ottobiano, Italy

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jorge Prado Spain2 - 1 KTM
2Thomas Covington Vernon, AL1 - 4 Husqvarna
3Pauls Jonass Latvia3 - 3 KTM
4Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark5 - 2 Husqvarna
5Ben Watson United Kingdom4 - 5 Yamaha
6Jago Geerts Belgium6 - 7 Yamaha
7Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa9 - 6 Honda
8Davy Pootjes Netherlands7 - 11 KTM
9Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela12 - 9 Yamaha
10Iker Larranaga Olano Spain14 - 8 Husqvarna
MXGP of Lombardia - EMX250

- Ottobiano, Italy

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1 Netherlands3 - 3 Yamaha
2 United Kingdom1 - 7 Husqvarna
3 Australia10 - 1 Suzuki
4 France2 - 9 Honda
5 France8 - 4 Kawasaki
6 Latvia7 - 6 Yamaha
7 France5 - 8 Yamaha
8 United Kingdom15 - 2 Honda
9 United Kingdom9 - 5 Husqvarna
10 Norway4 - 14 KTM
MXGP of Lombardia - WMX

- Ottobiano, Italy

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1 Netherlands3 - 1 Yamaha
2 Italy1 - 3 Yamaha
3 New Zealand2 - 2 Yamaha
4 Germany4 - 4 Suzuki
5 Netherlands5 - 6 KTM
6 Belgium7 - 5 KTM
7 Ireland6 - 8 Honda
8 Denmark9 - 7 Honda
9 Germany8 - 10 KTM
10 Netherlands10 - 9 Yamaha
With teammate Herlings out due to injury, Cairoli (center) took his first win since March.
With teammate Herlings out due to injury, Cairoli (center) took his first win since March. Ray Archer/KTM Images

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands486
2Antonio Cairoli Italy474
3Clement Desalle Belgium374
4Romain Febvre France354
5Gautier Paulin France334
6Tim Gajser Slovenia332
7Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands289
8Jeremy Seewer Switzerland255
9Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium240
10Maximilian Nagl Germany203
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Pauls Jonass Latvia474
2Jorge Prado Spain465
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark366
4Ben Watson United Kingdom339
5Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa286
6Thomas Covington Vernon, AL254
7Jago Geerts Belgium246
8Jed Beaton Australia216
9Michele Cervellin Italy206
10Henry Jacobi Germany200
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 France241
2 Ireland212
3 United Kingdom209
4 United Kingdom198
5 United Kingdom194
6 France173
7 France161
8 Netherlands155
9 Denmark151
10 France132
MXGP WMX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 New Zealand184
2 Netherlands163
3 Italy163
4 Germany161
5 Germany112
6 Ireland109
7 Belgium108
8 Netherlands93
9 Denmark75
10 Germany69
ROCKSTAR TRIPLE CROWN MX

Round 4 — McNabb Valley MX — Minnedosa, Manitoba

450 Overall Results

OVERALL FINISHRIDERMOTOS
1stKaven Benoit1-1
2ndCole Thompson3-2
3rdMatt Goerke4-3
4thColton Facciotti5-4
5thMike Alessi6-5
6thDillan Epstein7-6
7thTyler Medaglia2-15
8thCade Clason8-7
9thMike Brown10-8
10thKeylan Meston9-9

250 Overall Results

OVERALL FINISHRIDERMOTOS
1stJesse Pettis1-2
2ndShawn Maffenbeier3-1
3rdJoey Crown5-3
4thMarco Cannella4-4
5thTanner Ward6-6
6thJared Petruska7-8
7thTeren Gerber9-11
8thAnthany Spadaccini11-10
9thQuinton Robin10-12
10thJason Benny8-14

450 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stColton Facciotti199
2ndMatt Goerke199
3rdKaven Benoit191
4thCole Thompson188
5thTyler Medaglia178
6thMike Alessi165
7thDillan Epstein144
8thKeylan Meston140
9thKyle Keast122
10thCade Clason110

250 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stShawn Maffenbeier206
2ndJesse Pettis201
3rdJoey Crown186
4thJosh Osby171
5thMarco Cannella169
6thTanner Ward148
7thDylan Wright131
8thJared Petruska127
9thTeren Gerber121
10thCasey Keast114

Other Championship Standings

Amsoil GNCC

GNCC Overall Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC226
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV202
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC143
4Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC135
5Josh Strang Australia129
6Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT116
7Josh Toth Winstead, CT105
8 Duvall, WA94
9Craig Delong Morgantown, PA72
10 Cookeville, TN66
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT208
2Josh Toth Winstead, CT200
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA142
4Pascal Rauchenecker Austria133
5 Bedford, IN113
6 Jefferson, GA102
7 New Zealand98
8 Landrum, SC90
9 Meshoppen, PA83
10 North Liberty, IN77
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 Myakka City, FL193
2 Travelers Rest, SC181
3 Sterling, IL158
4 Waynesburg, PA157
5 Clarksburg, MA110
GNCC WXC Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Tayla Jones Australia221
2 Travelers Rest, SC157
3 Circleville, OH143
4 Mchenry, MD127
5 Terre Haute, IN122
6 Bridgeton, NJ119
7 Beloit, OH101
8 Knoxville, TN95
9 Sudbury, VT84
10 Sudbury, VT29
ATV Championship Standings

XC1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stWalker Fowler205
2ndBrycen Neal170
3rdJarrod McClure167
4thChris Borich155
5thCole Richardson119
6thAdam McGill117
7thDevon Feehan92
8thMarty Christofferson86
9thWestley Wolfe82
10thHunter Hart75

XC2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stHunter Hart196
2ndAustin Abney156
3rdDrew Landers152
4thJohn Glauda Jr.138
5thBen Kowalewski125
6thMatthew Lindle117
7thTanner Walker107
8thBrody Livengood92
9thKenny Shick89
10thSteven Covert84

Australian MX Nationals

MX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stDean Ferris285
2ndMitch Evans227
3rdKirk Gibbs223
4thLuke Clout216
5thDylan Long207
6thKade Mosig206
7thCaleb Ward197
8thRhys Carter191
9thBrett Metcalfe182
10thConnor Tierney170

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stWilson Todd238
2ndNathan Crawford222
3rdAaron Tanti210
4thJay Wilson209
5thHamish Harwood209
6thEgan Mastin206
7thKyle Webster188
8thDylan Wills188
9thKale Makeham168
10thJy Roberts166

Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship

MX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stJake Nichols90
2ndEvgeny Bobryshev83
3rdGraeme Irwin75
4thElliott Banks-Browne65
5thBrad Anderson58
6thRyan Houghton55
7thIvo Monticelli52
8thKristian Whatley47
9thJames Harrison42
10thGert Krestinov39

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stConrad Mewse100
2ndMel Pocock80
3rdJoshua Gilbert75
4thLiam Knight67
5thMartin Barr56
6thAshton-Lee Dickinson55
7thJosh Spinks51
8thMichael Eccles48
9thJosiah Natzke46
10thAlexander Brown40

Dutch Masters of MX

MX1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stJeffrey Herlings100
2ndGautier Paulin82
3rdRomain Febvre80
4thShaun Simpson69
5thMax Anstie67
6thFilip Bengtsson53
7thGlen Goldenhoff47
8thSven van der Mierden43
9thMaxime Desprey42
10thKevin Strijbos39

MX2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stJago Geerts82
2ndJed Beaton74
3rdCalvin Vlaanderen69
4thDavy Pootjes65
5thThomas Kjer Olsen50
6thRuben Fernandez-Garcia47
7thThomas Covington46
8thRoan van de Moosdijk45
9thAdam Sterry34
10thMarshal Weltin34

2018 CHAMPIONS

RIDERCHAMPIONSHIP/RACECLASS
Jason AndersonMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Aaron PlessingerMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Zach OsborneMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450MX
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250MX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight RhythmOpen Class
TBDRed Bull Straight RhythmLites Class
TBDRed Bull Straight RhythmTwo-Stroke Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
Jacob HayesAmsoil Arenacross250AX
Ryan BreeceAmsoil ArenacrossAX Lites West Region
Heath HarrisonAmsoil ArenacrossAX Lites East Region
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Shawn MaffenbeierRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Matthias WalknerDakar RallyBike
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
Cody MatechukWinter X Games Snow Bike CrossSnow Bike
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Michele CervellinItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDFMF Indoor Winter Series250 Pro
TBDFMF Indoor Winter Series450 Pro
TBDMonster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)Pro Class
TBDHell's GateBike
Cody WebbSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDManjimup 15,000Allstars
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike