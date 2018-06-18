Wake-Up Call

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
Round 4 — High Point — Mount Morris, PA
High Point - 450
High Point Raceway - Mt. Morris, PA
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|2 - 1
|Kawasaki KX450F
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|1 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|3 - 5
|Yamaha YZ 450F
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|7 - 3
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|4 - 6
|Suzuki RMZ 450
|6
|Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|9 - 4
|Suzuki RMZ 450
|7
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|5 - 7
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|8
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|6 - 8
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|9
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand
|8 - 10
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|10 - 12
|Suzuki RMZ 450
High Point - 250
High Point Raceway - Mt. Morris, PA
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ 250F
|2
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|4 - 2
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|3 - 4
|Yamaha YZ 250F
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|8 - 3
|Yamaha YZ 250F
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|7 - 7
|Honda CRF250R
|6
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|9 - 6
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|7
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|5 - 10
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|8
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|12 - 5
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|9
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|11 - 8
|Yamaha YZ 250F
|10
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|2 - 33
|Honda CRF250R
Motocross 450 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|197
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|169
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|140
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|131
|5
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|130
|6
|Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|118
|7
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|101
|8
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|92
|9
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|73
|10
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand
|69
Motocross 250 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|171
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|151
|3
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|141
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|136
|5
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|115
|6
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|105
|7
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|104
|8
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|100
|9
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|91
|10
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|87
FIM Motocross World Championship
Round 11 — MXGP of Lombardia — Ottobiano, Italy
MXGP of Lombardia - MXGP
Ottobiano - Ottobiano, Italy
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|4 - 3
|Husqvarna
|3
|Max Anstie
|United Kingdom
|3 - 4
|Husqvarna
|4
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|6 - 2
|Honda
|5
|Romain Febvre
|France
|5 - 6
|Yamaha
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|8 - 5
|Yamaha
|7
|Maximilian Nagl
|Germany
|7 - 9
|TM
|8
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|2 - 20
|Kawasaki
|9
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|9 - 11
|KTM
|10
|Kevin Strijbos
|Belgium
|14 - 7
|KTM
MXGP of Lombardia - MX2
Ottobiano - Ottobiano, Italy
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|2 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Thomas Covington
|Vernon, AL
|1 - 4
|Husqvarna
|3
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|3 - 3
|KTM
|4
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|5 - 2
|Husqvarna
|5
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|4 - 5
|Yamaha
|6
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|6 - 7
|Yamaha
|7
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|9 - 6
|Honda
|8
|Davy Pootjes
|Netherlands
|7 - 11
|KTM
|9
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|12 - 9
|Yamaha
|10
|Iker Larranaga Olano
|Spain
|14 - 8
|Husqvarna
MXGP of Lombardia - EMX250
Ottobiano - Ottobiano, Italy
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|3 - 3
|Yamaha
|2
|Dylan Walsh
|United Kingdom
|1 - 7
|Husqvarna
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Australia
|10 - 1
|Suzuki
|4
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|2 - 9
|Honda
|5
|Brian Strubhart Moreau
|France
|8 - 4
|Kawasaki
|6
|Karlis Sabulis
|Latvia
|7 - 6
|Yamaha
|7
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|5 - 8
|Yamaha
|8
|Steven Clarke
|United Kingdom
|15 - 2
|Honda
|9
|Mel Pocock
|United Kingdom
|9 - 5
|Husqvarna
|10
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|4 - 14
|KTM
MXGP of Lombardia - WMX
Ottobiano - Ottobiano, Italy
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Nancy Van De Ven
|Netherlands
|3 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Kiara Fontanesi
|Italy
|1 - 3
|Yamaha
|3
|Courtney Duncan
|New Zealand
|2 - 2
|Yamaha
|4
|Larissa Papenmeier
|Germany
|4 - 4
|Suzuki
|5
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|Netherlands
|5 - 6
|KTM
|6
|Amandine Verstappen
|Belgium
|7 - 5
|KTM
|7
|Natalie Kane
|Ireland
|6 - 8
|Honda
|8
|Line Dam
|Denmark
|9 - 7
|Honda
|9
|Stephanie Laier
|Germany
|8 - 10
|KTM
|10
|Lynn Valk
|Netherlands
|10 - 9
|Yamaha
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|486
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|474
|3
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|374
|4
|Romain Febvre
|France
|354
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|334
|6
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|332
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|289
|8
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|255
|9
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|240
|10
|Maximilian Nagl
|Germany
|203
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|474
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|465
|3
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|366
|4
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|339
|5
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|286
|6
|Thomas Covington
|Vernon, AL
|254
|7
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|246
|8
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|216
|9
|Michele Cervellin
|Italy
|206
|10
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|200
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|241
|2
|Martin Barr
|Ireland
|212
|3
|Mel Pocock
|United Kingdom
|209
|4
|Dylan Walsh
|United Kingdom
|198
|5
|Steven Clarke
|United Kingdom
|194
|6
|Brian Strubhart Moreau
|France
|173
|7
|Tom Vialle
|France
|161
|8
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|155
|9
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|151
|10
|Pierre Goupillon
|France
|132
MXGP WMX Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Courtney Duncan
|New Zealand
|184
|2
|Nancy Van De Ven
|Netherlands
|163
|3
|Kiara Fontanesi
|Italy
|163
|4
|Larissa Papenmeier
|Germany
|161
|5
|Stephanie Laier
|Germany
|112
|6
|Natalie Kane
|Ireland
|109
|7
|Amandine Verstappen
|Belgium
|108
|8
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|Netherlands
|93
|9
|Sara Andersen
|Denmark
|75
|10
|Anne Borchers
|Germany
|69
ROCKSTAR TRIPLE CROWN MX
Round 4 — McNabb Valley MX — Minnedosa, Manitoba
450 Overall Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|MOTOS
|1st
|Kaven Benoit
|1-1
|2nd
|Cole Thompson
|3-2
|3rd
|Matt Goerke
|4-3
|4th
|Colton Facciotti
|5-4
|5th
|Mike Alessi
|6-5
|6th
|Dillan Epstein
|7-6
|7th
|Tyler Medaglia
|2-15
|8th
|Cade Clason
|8-7
|9th
|Mike Brown
|10-8
|10th
|Keylan Meston
|9-9
250 Overall Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|MOTOS
|1st
|Jesse Pettis
|1-2
|2nd
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|3-1
|3rd
|Joey Crown
|5-3
|4th
|Marco Cannella
|4-4
|5th
|Tanner Ward
|6-6
|6th
|Jared Petruska
|7-8
|7th
|Teren Gerber
|9-11
|8th
|Anthany Spadaccini
|11-10
|9th
|Quinton Robin
|10-12
|10th
|Jason Benny
|8-14
450 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Colton Facciotti
|199
|2nd
|Matt Goerke
|199
|3rd
|Kaven Benoit
|191
|4th
|Cole Thompson
|188
|5th
|Tyler Medaglia
|178
|6th
|Mike Alessi
|165
|7th
|Dillan Epstein
|144
|8th
|Keylan Meston
|140
|9th
|Kyle Keast
|122
|10th
|Cade Clason
|110
250 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|206
|2nd
|Jesse Pettis
|201
|3rd
|Joey Crown
|186
|4th
|Josh Osby
|171
|5th
|Marco Cannella
|169
|6th
|Tanner Ward
|148
|7th
|Dylan Wright
|131
|8th
|Jared Petruska
|127
|9th
|Teren Gerber
|121
|10th
|Casey Keast
|114
Other Championship Standings
Amsoil GNCC
GNCC Overall Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|226
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|202
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|143
|4
|Steward Baylor Jr
|Belton, SC
|135
|5
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|129
|6
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|116
|7
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|105
|8
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|94
|9
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|72
|10
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|66
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|208
|2
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|200
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|142
|4
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|Austria
|133
|5
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|113
|6
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|102
|7
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|98
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|90
|9
|Nick Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|83
|10
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|77
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|193
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|181
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|158
|4
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|157
|5
|Jason Langenback
|Clarksburg, MA
|110
GNCC WXC Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|221
|2
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|157
|3
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|143
|4
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|127
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|122
|6
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|119
|7
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|101
|8
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|95
|9
|Eden Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|84
|10
|Eden Willow Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|29
ATV Championship Standings
XC1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|205
|2nd
|Brycen Neal
|170
|3rd
|Jarrod McClure
|167
|4th
|Chris Borich
|155
|5th
|Cole Richardson
|119
|6th
|Adam McGill
|117
|7th
|Devon Feehan
|92
|8th
|Marty Christofferson
|86
|9th
|Westley Wolfe
|82
|10th
|Hunter Hart
|75
XC2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Hunter Hart
|196
|2nd
|Austin Abney
|156
|3rd
|Drew Landers
|152
|4th
|John Glauda Jr.
|138
|5th
|Ben Kowalewski
|125
|6th
|Matthew Lindle
|117
|7th
|Tanner Walker
|107
|8th
|Brody Livengood
|92
|9th
|Kenny Shick
|89
|10th
|Steven Covert
|84
Australian MX Nationals
MX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|285
|2nd
|Mitch Evans
|227
|3rd
|Kirk Gibbs
|223
|4th
|Luke Clout
|216
|5th
|Dylan Long
|207
|6th
|Kade Mosig
|206
|7th
|Caleb Ward
|197
|8th
|Rhys Carter
|191
|9th
|Brett Metcalfe
|182
|10th
|Connor Tierney
|170
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|238
|2nd
|Nathan Crawford
|222
|3rd
|Aaron Tanti
|210
|4th
|Jay Wilson
|209
|5th
|Hamish Harwood
|209
|6th
|Egan Mastin
|206
|7th
|Kyle Webster
|188
|8th
|Dylan Wills
|188
|9th
|Kale Makeham
|168
|10th
|Jy Roberts
|166
Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship
MX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Jake Nichols
|90
|2nd
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|83
|3rd
|Graeme Irwin
|75
|4th
|Elliott Banks-Browne
|65
|5th
|Brad Anderson
|58
|6th
|Ryan Houghton
|55
|7th
|Ivo Monticelli
|52
|8th
|Kristian Whatley
|47
|9th
|James Harrison
|42
|10th
|Gert Krestinov
|39
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Conrad Mewse
|100
|2nd
|Mel Pocock
|80
|3rd
|Joshua Gilbert
|75
|4th
|Liam Knight
|67
|5th
|Martin Barr
|56
|6th
|Ashton-Lee Dickinson
|55
|7th
|Josh Spinks
|51
|8th
|Michael Eccles
|48
|9th
|Josiah Natzke
|46
|10th
|Alexander Brown
|40
Dutch Masters of MX
MX1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|100
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|82
|3rd
|Romain Febvre
|80
|4th
|Shaun Simpson
|69
|5th
|Max Anstie
|67
|6th
|Filip Bengtsson
|53
|7th
|Glen Goldenhoff
|47
|8th
|Sven van der Mierden
|43
|9th
|Maxime Desprey
|42
|10th
|Kevin Strijbos
|39
MX2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jago Geerts
|82
|2nd
|Jed Beaton
|74
|3rd
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|69
|4th
|Davy Pootjes
|65
|5th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|50
|6th
|Ruben Fernandez-Garcia
|47
|7th
|Thomas Covington
|46
|8th
|Roan van de Moosdijk
|45
|9th
|Adam Sterry
|34
|10th
|Marshal Weltin
|34
2018 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Jason Anderson
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Aaron Plessinger
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Lites Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Two-Stroke Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|Jacob Hayes
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Heath Harrison
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Matthias Walkner
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Michele Cervellin
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|250 Pro
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Pro Class
|TBD
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Cody Webb
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike