Race Day Feed: High Point

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, PA. Round four of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross is set to play out today, and right here is where you can keep track of all the action. We’ll be posting updates right here on Racer X Online all day, so be sure to check back often. Posts are in chronological order, so scroll to the bottom for the latest info.

Morning Report

Welcome to the rolling hills of Pennsylvania and High Point Raceway, host of round four of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and what looks to be a perfect day. We typically see rain at some point—or even during race day—leading into High Point, but that won’t be the case today. It’s currently in the low 60s and sunny, with highs only expected to reach the mid-80s today.

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac hopes to continue his perfect start to the season following the off week. It’s been since 2008, when James Stewart reeled off six straight moto wins, since a rider has won six straight motos to begin the season.

Who can stop him? Let’s begin with Ken Roczen.

Roczen didn’t expect to be this strong this early after missing the better part of two years due to injury, but the two-time 450 champion is slowly building, and nearly stopped Tomac’s perfect streak in Thunder Valley two weeks ago. A 2-2 day two weeks ago saw Roczen reach the overall podium for the first time in 2018, and he said earlier this year that he was hoping to be closer to his old self around High Point. Another spoiler could be Marvin Musquin. Currently second in points, Musquin has always performed well at High Point—he won here twice in the 250 Class. And keep an eye on Blake Baggett, the winner here a year ago.