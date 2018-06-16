Race Day Feed: High Point

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, PA. Round four of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross is set to play out today, and right here is where you can keep track of all the action. We’ll be posting updates right here on Racer X Online all day, so be sure to check back often. Posts are in chronological order, so scroll to the bottom for the latest info.
Morning Report
Welcome to the rolling hills of Pennsylvania and High Point Raceway, host of round four of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and what looks to be a perfect day. We typically see rain at some point—or even during race day—leading into High Point, but that won’t be the case today. It’s currently in the low 60s and sunny, with highs only expected to reach the mid-80s today.
Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac hopes to continue his perfect start to the season following the off week. It’s been since 2008, when James Stewart reeled off six straight moto wins, since a rider has won six straight motos to begin the season.
Who can stop him? Let’s begin with Ken Roczen.
Roczen didn’t expect to be this strong this early after missing the better part of two years due to injury, but the two-time 450 champion is slowly building, and nearly stopped Tomac’s perfect streak in Thunder Valley two weeks ago. A 2-2 day two weeks ago saw Roczen reach the overall podium for the first time in 2018, and he said earlier this year that he was hoping to be closer to his old self around High Point. Another spoiler could be Marvin Musquin. Currently second in points, Musquin has always performed well at High Point—he won here twice in the 250 Class. And keep an eye on Blake Baggett, the winner here a year ago.
Motocross 450 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|150
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|122
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|104
|4
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|100
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|97
In the 250 Class, the big storyline is the loss of defending champion Zach Osborne, who is out for the season due to a shoulder injury suffered in a first turn crash in the second moto at Thunder Valley. Osborne’s injury opens the door for two-time 250 champion Jeremy Martin. The GEICO Honda rider enters High Point with the red plate, an honor he hasn’t held since winning his second title in 2015.
Despite struggling at Thunder Valley, Aaron Plessinger is still very much in the championship mix, as he sits just eight points behind Martin. Jeremy’s older brother Alex is also in the championship hunt following a second-place overall finish at Thunder Valley. Alex enters today just 13 points back of his brother.
Motocross 250 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|129
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|121
|3
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|116
|4
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|105
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|98
High Point will welcome some familiar faces back to the mix. In the 250 Class, Dylan Ferrandis (Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha), Cameron McAdoo (GEICO Honda), and Mitchell Harrison (Rockstar Energy Husqavarna) will all make their 2018 debut today. We’ll also see familiar faces in new places, as Phil Nicoletti makes his debut with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna in the 450 Class, and Justin Hill will make his 450 debut with Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki.
Practice is underway, so stay tuned for a full report. Motos begin at 1:00 p.m. EDT on MAV-TV and the NBC Sports Gold app. NBC will have coverage of the second 450 moto, with NBC Sports Network airing the second 250 moto at 4:00 p.m. EDT.
Practice – Session One
Blake Baggett was on fire in the first 450 practice session. With a fast lap of 1:57.324, Baggett holds the top spot by more than a second over second place Marvin Musquin, and more than two seconds over Eli Tomac in third.
Justin Barcia was fourth fastest, followed by Benny Bloss, Ken Roczen, Justin Hill, Weston Peick, Cody Cooper, and Heath Harrison.
High Point - 450 Group A Qualifying 1
High Point Raceway - Mt. Morris, PA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Blake Baggett
|1:57.324
|Grand Terrace, CA
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|1:58.719
|La Reole, France
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|3
|Eli Tomac
|1:59.811
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450F
|4
|Justin Barcia
|1:59.871
|Monroe, NY
|Yamaha YZ 450F
|5
|Benny Bloss
|2:01.337
|Oak Grove, MO
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|6
|Ken Roczen
|2:02.356
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Honda CRF450R
|7
|Justin Hill
|2:02.401
|Yoncalla, OR
|Suzuki RMZ 450
|8
|Weston Peick
|2:04.403
|Wildomar, CA
|Suzuki RMZ 450
|9
|Cody Cooper
|2:04.646
|New Zealand
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Heath Harrison
|2:05.678
|Silverhill, AL
|Honda CRF450R
High Point - 450 Group B Qualifying 1
High Point Raceway - Mt. Morris, PA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Jeremy Hand
|2:05.418
|Mantua, OH
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Brock Papi
|2:06.574
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Jeremy Smith
|2:06.601
|Marmora, NJ
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Bradley Esper
|2:07.506
|Howell, MI
|Suzuki RMZ 450
|5
|Tyler Stepek
|2:07.988
|Mount Airy, MD
|Kawasaki KX450F
|6
|Coty Schock
|2:10.278
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ 450F
|7
|Kyle Endriss
|2:10.997
|Lew Beach, NY
|Yamaha YZ 450F
|8
|Nick Fratz
|2:11.222
|Oakland, MD
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|9
|Chance Blackburn
|2:12.226
|Spokane, WA
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Klay Prager
|2:12.442
|Martins Ferry, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
We have a surprise front-runner in the 250 Class. GEICO Honda’s RJ Hampshire was quickest in the first session with a 1:58.463 to nip Justin Cooper’s 1:58.679.
Points leader Jeremy Martin was third followed by Aaron Plessinger, Joey Savatgy, Garrett Marchbanks, Dylan Ferrandis, Austin Forkner, Chase Sexton, and Alex Martin
High Point - 250 Group A Qualifying 1
High Point Raceway - Mt. Morris, PA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|1:58.463
|Hudson, FL
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Justin Cooper
|1:58.679
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ 250F
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|1:58.934
|Millville, MN
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|1:59.193
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ 250F
|5
|Joey Savatgy
|1:59.347
|Thomasville, GA
|Kawasaki KX250F
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|1:59.656
|Coalville, UT
|Kawasaki KX250F
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|1:59.905
|Avignon, France
|Yamaha YZ 250F
|8
|Austin Forkner
|2:00.319
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250F
|9
|Chase Sexton
|2:00.504
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF250R
|10
|Alex Martin
|2:00.914
|Millville, MN
|KTM 250 SX-F FE