On This Day in Moto: June 16

June 16 1996 It was the day of the Budds Creek National, and a chance for Jeremy McGrath to get a leg up again on Kawasaki's Jeff Emig in their battle for the AMA 250 National Championship. Emig had won the previous round at Mount Morris, but McGrath came back with a vengeance to win his fourth round in the first five starts. McGrath's emphatic 1-1 over Emig's 2-2 gave the Honda rider momentum as they headed to Southwick next.

In the 125 Class, Team Honda's Steve Lamson, the defending series champion, topped Yamaha's John Dowd and true privateer Buddy Antunez of the Great Western Bank Kawasaki team. Over in Europe, the FIM 125cc Grand Prix of France in Cuassac was a showcase for the sensational French teenager Sebastien Tortelli, who dominated on his Kawasaki KX125.

2012 The fifth round of the 2012 AMA Motocross Championship was held at Budds Creek, just outside Washington, D.C. Ryan Dungey continued his hot start to the season with his sixth straight moto win and third straight 1-1 finish. 450 rookie Broc Tickle took second overall with 2-2 scores, and Mike Alessi finished third with 4-3 scores to edge Jake Weimer’s 3-4 on the day. Blake Baggett put in a 2-1 day in the 250 Class to take the overall over Ken Roczen (3-2) and Justin Barcia (1-5).

Andrew Fredrickson