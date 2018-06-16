Dylan Merriam Out For High Point

Dylan Merriam will miss the High Point National today due to food poisoning, TPJ announced on Twitter.

The team said Merriam came down with food poisoning last night and won’t be able to race round four of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

Merriam is off to a great start in 2018, as he sits tenth in 450 Class points entering High Point. We asked Merriam earlier this year how it felt to be sitting that high in the standings.



“Yeah, it’s feels awesome to be top ten in points. The gap to ninth is a bit much due to my DNF in moto two at Glen Helen, but there’s a lot of rounds left to shrink the gap.”