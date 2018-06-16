Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Blake Baggett
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Tomahawk
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Motocross
High Point
450 Combined Qualifying
  1. Blake Baggett
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Group A Qualifying 2
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Aaron Plessinger
MXGP of
Lombardia
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 23
Motocross
Tennessee
Sat Jun 23
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Dylan Merriam Out For High Point

June 16, 2018 11:00am | by:
Dylan Merriam will miss the High Point National today due to food poisoning, TPJ announced on Twitter.

The team said Merriam came down with food poisoning last night and won’t be able to race round four of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

Merriam is off to a great start in 2018, as he sits tenth in 450 Class points entering High Point. We asked Merriam earlier this year how it felt to be sitting that high in the standings.

“Yeah, it’s feels awesome to be top ten in points. The gap to ninth is a bit much due to my DNF in moto two at Glen Helen, but there’s a lot of rounds left to shrink the gap.”