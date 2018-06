Dylan Ferrandis makes his return to racing at round four of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship after sustaining a broken arm, jaw, and teeth at the Atlanta supercross back in March. Dylan gives us an update on how he's doing since the crash as well as raw riding with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team, Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star/Yamaha Racing team, as well as a host of privateers.