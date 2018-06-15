How to Watch: High Point and More

Don't miss televised or online coverage of round four of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the High Point National. Get the rundown below on how to watch qualifiers and all four motos on Saturday, June 16.

If you miss a race, full replays will be available on-demand with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.

Also catch round 11 of the FIM Motocross World Championship from Italy on Saturday and Sunday.

Below if your schedule for the weekend.

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

TV Schedule

Round 4 | High Point | Mount Morris, PA

Saturday, June 16

450 and 250 Moto 1 — 2:00 p.m. EDT — MAVTV (Live)

Once again this year, MAVTV will air first motos from all 12 rounds live. Use the MAVTV channel finder to see if you currently get MAVTV. You can also use that link to request that your cable provider carry MAVTV if they currently do not.

450 Moto 2 — 3:00 p.m. EDT — NBC (Live)

250 Moto 2 — 4:00 p.m. EDT — NBC Sports Network (Live)

Highlight Show

Friday, June 22 — 2:00 a.m. EDT — NBC Sports Network

Online Schedule

Round 4 | High Point | Mount Morris, PA

Saturday, June 16

For the second straight season, NBC Sports Gold will provide live streaming for all 12 rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Every single moto can be seen live and commercial-free for subscribers who purchase the Pro Motocross Pass, and each race will be available on-demand for subscribers to watch later.

Qualifiers — 10:10 a.m. EDT — NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 and 250 Moto 1 — 1:00 p.m. EDT — NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 and 250 Moto 2 — 3:00 p.m. EDT— NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

FIM motocross world championship

TV Schedule

Round 11 | mxgp of Lombardia | Ottobiano, Italy

Sunday, June 17

MX2 | Race 2 — 10:00 a.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network

MXGP | Race 2 — 11:00 a.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

Round 11 | mxgp of Lombardia | Ottobiano, Italy

Saturday, June 16 | Sunday, June 17

Saturday



WMX | Race 1 — 9:20 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | Qualifying — 10:15 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | Qualifying — 11:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

EMX 250 | Race 1 — 11:50 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

WMX | Race 2 — 3:40 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

EMX 250 | Race 2 — 5:25 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | Race 1 — 7:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | Race 2 — 8:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | Race 2 — 10:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | Race 2 — 11:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

