How to Watch: High Point and More

Don't miss televised or online coverage of round four of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the High Point National. Get the rundown below on how to watch qualifiers and all four motos on Saturday, June 16.
If you miss a race, full replays will be available on-demand with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.
Also catch round 11 of the FIM Motocross World Championship from Italy on Saturday and Sunday.
Below if your schedule for the weekend.
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
TV Schedule
Round 4 | High Point | Mount Morris, PA
Saturday, June 16
450 and 250 Moto 1 — 2:00 p.m. EDT — MAVTV (Live)
Once again this year, MAVTV will air first motos from all 12 rounds live. Use the MAVTV channel finder to see if you currently get MAVTV. You can also use that link to request that your cable provider carry MAVTV if they currently do not.
450 Moto 2 — 3:00 p.m. EDT — NBC (Live)
250 Moto 2 — 4:00 p.m. EDT — NBC Sports Network (Live)
Highlight Show
Friday, June 22 — 2:00 a.m. EDT — NBC Sports Network
Online Schedule
Round 4 | High Point | Mount Morris, PA
Saturday, June 16
For the second straight season, NBC Sports Gold will provide live streaming for all 12 rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Every single moto can be seen live and commercial-free for subscribers who purchase the Pro Motocross Pass, and each race will be available on-demand for subscribers to watch later.
Qualifiers — 10:10 a.m. EDT — NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)
450 and 250 Moto 1 — 1:00 p.m. EDT — NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)
450 and 250 Moto 2 — 3:00 p.m. EDT— NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)
FIM motocross world championship
TV Schedule
Round 11 | mxgp of Lombardia | Ottobiano, Italy
Sunday, June 17
MX2 | Race 2 — 10:00 a.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network
MXGP | Race 2 — 11:00 a.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network
Online Schedule
Round 11 | mxgp of Lombardia | Ottobiano, Italy
Saturday, June 16 | Sunday, June 17
Saturday
WMX | Race 1 — 9:20 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Qualifying — 10:15 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Qualifying — 11:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
EMX 250 | Race 1 — 11:50 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
Sunday
WMX | Race 2 — 3:40 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
EMX 250 | Race 2 — 5:25 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 1 — 7:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 2 — 8:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 2 — 10:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 2 — 11:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
Tickets
Pit Passes
Going to the High Point Motocross National this weekend? Want to be able to get into the pits all day?
The only way to cruise the pits whenever you'd like is with the Racer X All-Day Pit Pass, but quantities are limited! Get yours today while they're still available and receive all-day pit access, plus a one-year subscription to Racer X Illustrated, for just $50.
If you preorder online for this event, you'll need to pick your Racer X Pit Pass at the Racer X Pit Pass booth (located in Sponsor Village), where you'll also receive an extra copy of Racer X, the official event sticker, and Racer X stickers.
Race Day Schedule
All times local.
|6 a.m.
|Gates Open
|7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Will Call
|7:30 a.m.
|Mandatory Riders Meeting
|7:45 a.m.
|Chapel Service (Pro Pits)
|8:15 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|450 Class Practice Grp B — 15 minutes, 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:35 a.m. - 8:50 a.m.
|450 Class Practice Grp A — 15 minutes, 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:50 a.m. - 9 a.m.
|Track Maintenance
|9 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
|250 Class Practice Grp A — 15 minutes, 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:20 a.m. - 9:35 a.m.
|250 Class Practice Grp B — 15 minutes, 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:35 a.m. - 9:50 a.m.
|Track Maintenance
|9:45 a.m. - 9:50 a.m.
|450 Class Grp B Start Practice — 5 minutes
|9:50 a.m. - 10:05 a.m.
|450 Class Practice Grp B — 15 minutes — Timed
|10:10 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.
|450 Class Grp A Start Practice — 5 minutes
|10:15 am - 10:30 am
|450 Class Practice Grp A — 15 minutes — Timed
|10:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
|Track Maintenance
|10:40 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
|250 Class Grp A Start Practice — 5 minutes
|10:45 a.m. - 11 a.m.
|250 Class Practice Grp A — 15 minutes — Timed
|11:05 a.m. - 11:10 a.m.
|250 Class Grp B Start Practice — 5 minutes
|11:10 a.m. - 11:25 a.m.
|250 Class Practice Grp B — 15 minutes — Timed
|11:25 a.m. - 11:35 a.m.
|Track Maintenance
|11:35 am - 11:45 am
|Two-Stroke Practice
|11:50 am - 12 pm
|450 Consolation Race
|12:05 pm - 12:15 pm
|250 Consolation Race
|12:20 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Two-Stroke Race
|12:40 p.m. - 1 p.m.
|Opening Ceremonies
|1 p.m. - 1:10 p.m.
|450 Class Sight Lap
|1:10 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
|450 Class Moto #1
|1:45 p.m. - 2 p.m.
|Podium Interviews
|2 pm - 2:10 pm
|250 Class Sight Lap
|2:10 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.
|250 Class Moto #1
|2:45 p.m. - 3 p.m.
|Podium Interviews
|3 p.m. - 3:10 p.m.
|450 Class Sight Lap
|3:10 p.m. - 3:45 pm
|450 Class Moto #2
|3:45 p.m. - 4 p.m.
|450 Winners Circle
|4 p.m. - 4:10 p.m.
|250 Class Sight Lap
|4:10 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.
|250 Class Moto #2
|4:45 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|250 Winners Circle
|5 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Press Conference
|6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
|Registration for Amateur Racing
|12 a.m.
|Gates Close