Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Tomahawk
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 16
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Jun 17
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Tennessee
Sat Jun 23
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: High Point and More

How to Watch High Point and More

June 15, 2018 9:20am

Don't miss televised or online coverage of round four of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the High Point National. Get the rundown below on how to watch qualifiers and all four motos on Saturday, June 16. 

If you miss a race, full replays will be available on-demand with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.

Also catch round 11 of the FIM Motocross World Championship from Italy on Saturday and Sunday.

Below if your schedule for the weekend.

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

TV Schedule

Round 4 | High Point | Mount Morris, PA
 Saturday, June 16

450 and 250 Moto 1  — 2:00 p.m. EDT — MAVTV (Live)

Once again this year, MAVTV will air first motos from all 12 rounds live. Use the MAVTV channel finder to see if you currently get MAVTV. You can also use that link to request that your cable provider carry MAVTV if they currently do not.

450 Moto 2 — 3:00 p.m. EDT — NBC (Live)

250 Moto 2  — 4:00 p.m. EDT — NBC Sports Network (Live)

Highlight Show
Friday, June 22 — 2:00 a.m. EDT — NBC Sports Network

Online Schedule

Round 4 | High Point | Mount Morris, PA
 Saturday, June 16

For the second straight season, NBC Sports Gold will provide live streaming for all 12 rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Every single moto can be seen live and commercial-free for subscribers who purchase the Pro Motocross Pass, and each race will be available on-demand for subscribers to watch later.

Qualifiers  —  10:10 a.m. EDT —  NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 and 250 Moto 1 —   1:00 p.m. EDT —  NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 and 250 Moto 2 —  3:00 p.m. EDT—  NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

FIM motocross world championship

TV Schedule

Round 11 | mxgp of Lombardia | Ottobiano, Italy
Sunday, June 17

MX2 | Race 2  — 10:00 a.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network
MXGP | Race 2  — 11:00 a.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

Round 11 | mxgp of Lombardia | Ottobiano, Italy
Saturday, June 16 | Sunday, June 17

Saturday

WMX | Race 1 — 9:20 a.m. EDT —  MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Qualifying — 10:15 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Qualifying — 11:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
EMX 250 | Race 1  — 11:50 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

WMX | Race 2 — 3:40 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
EMX 250 | Race 2  — 5:25 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 1  — 7:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 2  — 8:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 2  — 10:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 2  — 11:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

Other Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Links

Live Timing

450 and 250 Entry List

2018 Numbers

Race Center

2018 450MX Team Guide

2018 250MX Team Guide

Follow Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — racerxonline

Facebook

Other Information

Tickets

Pit Passes

Going to the High Point Motocross National this weekend? Want to be able to get into the pits all day?

The only way to cruise the pits whenever you’d like is with the Racer X All-Day Pit Pass, but quantities are limited! Get yours today while they’re still available and receive all-day pit access, plus a one-year subscription to Racer X Illustrated, for just $50.

If you preorder online for this event, you’ll need to pick your Racer X Pit Pass at the Racer X Pit Pass booth (located in Sponsor Village), where you’ll also receive an extra copy of Racer X, the official event sticker, and Racer X stickers.

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Race Day Schedule

All times local.

6 a.m.Gates Open
7 a.m. - 2 p.m.Will Call
7:30 a.m.Mandatory Riders Meeting
7:45 a.m.Chapel Service (Pro Pits)
8:15 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.450 Class Practice Grp B — 15 minutes, 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35 a.m. - 8:50 a.m.450 Class Practice Grp A — 15 minutes, 5 Free/10 Timed
8:50 a.m. - 9 a.m.Track Maintenance
9 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.250 Class Practice Grp A — 15 minutes, 5 Free/10 Timed
9:20 a.m. - 9:35 a.m.250 Class Practice Grp B — 15 minutes, 5 Free/10 Timed
9:35 a.m. - 9:50 a.m.Track Maintenance
9:45 a.m. - 9:50 a.m.450 Class Grp B Start Practice — 5 minutes
9:50 a.m. - 10:05 a.m.450 Class Practice Grp B — 15 minutes — Timed
10:10 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.450 Class Grp A Start Practice — 5 minutes
10:15 am - 10:30 am450 Class Practice Grp A — 15 minutes — Timed
10:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.Track Maintenance
10:40 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.250 Class Grp A Start Practice — 5 minutes
10:45 a.m. - 11 a.m.250 Class Practice Grp A — 15 minutes — Timed
11:05 a.m. - 11:10 a.m.250 Class Grp B Start Practice — 5 minutes
11:10 a.m. - 11:25 a.m.250 Class Practice Grp B — 15 minutes — Timed
11:25 a.m. - 11:35 a.m.Track Maintenance
11:35 am - 11:45 amTwo-Stroke Practice
11:50 am - 12 pm450 Consolation Race
12:05 pm - 12:15 pm250 Consolation Race
12:20 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.Two-Stroke Race
12:40 p.m. - 1 p.m.Opening Ceremonies
1 p.m. - 1:10 p.m.450 Class Sight Lap
1:10 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.450 Class Moto #1
1:45 p.m. - 2 p.m.Podium Interviews
2 pm - 2:10 pm250 Class Sight Lap
2:10 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.250 Class Moto #1
2:45 p.m. - 3 p.m.Podium Interviews
3 p.m. - 3:10 p.m.450 Class Sight Lap
3:10 p.m. - 3:45 pm450 Class Moto #2
3:45 p.m. - 4 p.m.450 Winners Circle
4 p.m. - 4:10 p.m.250 Class Sight Lap
4:10 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.250 Class Moto #2
4:45 p.m. - 5 p.m.250 Winners Circle
5 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.Press Conference
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.Registration for Amateur Racing
12 a.m.Gates Close