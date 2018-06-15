Come Join Us for Our Annual Racer X High Point Party Tonight!
June 15, 2018 9:50am | by: Dustin Williamson
Are you in Morgantown for the Red Bull High Point National this weekend? Come join us Tonight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bent in downtown Morgantown for our annual Racer X High Point Party! There will be a free BBQ, Red Bull drink specials, plus event-ticket and Red Bull gear giveaways. Families are welcome! See details below with location and time:
- Location: Bent — 471 Chestnut Street, Morgantown, WV 26505
- Time: Tonight from 6-9 p.m.
- Amenities: Free BBQ, outdoor patio, drink specials, prize giveaways, DJ