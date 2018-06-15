Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Blake Baggett
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Tomahawk
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 16
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Jun 17
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 23
Motocross
Tennessee
Sat Jun 23
Come Join Us for Our Annual Racer X High Point Party Tonight!

June 15, 2018 9:50am | by:

Are you in Morgantown for the Red Bull High Point National this weekend? Come join us Tonight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bent in downtown Morgantown for our annual Racer X High Point Party! There will be a free BBQ, Red Bull drink specials, plus event-ticket and Red Bull gear giveaways. Families are welcome! See details below with location and time: 

  • Location: Bent — 471 Chestnut Street, Morgantown, WV 26505
  • Time: Tonight from 6-9 p.m.
  • Amenities: Free BBQ, outdoor patio, drink specials, prize giveaways, DJ
Join us!
