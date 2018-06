Video: Brad Frace | Frace Media

Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Justin Bogle is gearing up for a return to racing in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. While an exact date has yet to be determined, Bogle is back on the bike and should be back on the starting line soon.

Brad France sent us over this video of Bogle putting in some motos at Ricky Carmichael’s farm.