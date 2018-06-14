Racer X Is Hiring an Advertising and Production Manager

Position: Advertising and Production Manager for print and digital publication company specializing in motorsports.

Department : Advertising

Location: Morgantown, WV

Must be proficient in: Microsoft Word, Excel, Adobe Photoshop, Acrobat Pro, Google Analytics, Google Adwords, Email Marketing Systems, and Magazine Manager software

Job Description:

The advertising and production manager’s primary roles include advising sales staff, ad coordination, scheming and tracking, as well as creating sales collateral and contributing on new revenue ideas and pricing.

Job Duties:

Manage sales team to create effective ad campaigns and meet advertiser goals

Manage sales team commissions

Schedule and create all advertising email blasts with sales team

Research latest advertising trends, terms, and strategies

Work with online editorial team on features for upcoming year

Update shared calendar for space and material deadlines, printer deadlines, digital issue release, and newsstand dates

Manage ad contracts

Manage accounts on credit hold

Manage ad networks

Manage ad upload page

Manage in-house ad schedules

Work with the editorial and advertising departments to scheme a publication

Communicate with advertisers on print ad materials and deadlines

Create ad index

Final review of all ad pages for accuracy and content

Manage and update online Media Kit

Manage comp list and advertiser copies

Manage yearly reader survey

Place monthly print orders

Set annual printer schedule and digital deadlines

CAPS Postage requests for magazine shipping

Additional duties as required

Other:

Print or digital publishing experience required

Small team management experience preferred

Position available immediately

To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter to: resumes@racerxonline.com