Injury Report: High Point

450 Class
JASON ANDERSON — FOOT | OUT
Comment: Anderson is out for the immediate future after sustaining a compound fracture to his foot while practicing at Glen Helen. He’s had surgery and hopes to return for Unadilla.
JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT
Comment: Justin Bogle is back on the bike, and while his return date is not set in stone, the team thinks he’ll be back at it somewhere around RedBud.
KYLE CHISHOLM — HEAD | IN
Comment: Chisholm had a hard crash at Thunder Valley, but fortunately he checked out okay afterward. He’s in for High Point.
Ready to get back to this next weekend. Felt good all weekend in Colorado. Just had a little mishap. But my @51fiftyenergy bike was working good and I'm feeling better every day now. My doctor check up and post-concussion test went well today. I'm going to give it a couple more days just to be sure and then hopefully get back on the bike this coming week. Thankful and blessed ?? @51fiftyenergy @yamahamotorusa @hjc_helmets @sidimotousa @shotracegear @xbrandgoggles @evssports @atlasbrace @rickiefowler #livethemadness #raceforautism #teamchiz @professor296 ?
CHRISTIAN CRAIG — KNEE | OUT
Comment: Craig went down while leading at Glen Helen and tore his ACL. He’s had surgery and is out for the season.
KYLE CUNNINGHAM — VARIOUS | IN
Comment: Cunningham missed Thunder Valley after hitting his head in a hard crash at Glen Helen. He’d also been racing with a sore back and tailbone. He’ll be back for High Point.
ADAM ENTICKNAP — COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Enticknap is looking at a return at Washougal after breaking his collarbone in Minneapolis.
JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT
Comment: Grant underwent another surgery on his leg and is currently recovering. He’s out for High Point.
JOSH MOSIMAN — SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Mosiman dislocated his shoulder at Glen Helen. He’ll miss High Point.
FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT
Comment: Noren is out for the year with a torn ligament in his hand, as well as some nagging knee issues.
COLE SEELY — PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT
Comment: Seely is tentatively hoping to get back on the bike on September 1 after suffering a broken pelvis and fractured L3 and L4 vertebrae. He’s currently back in the gym doing strength training exercises.
TEVIN TAPIA — PELVIS, BACK | OUT
Comment: Tapia had a hard crash in Indianapolis that resulted in a broken pelvis and fractured L3 and L4 vertebrae. To lend him a financial hand, go here.
DAKOTA TEDDER — WRIST | OUT
Comment: Tedder may be back for a few races at the end of the season after undergoing surgery on his wrist to repair a nagging injury suffered as an amateur.
COOPER WEBB — LEG | OUT
Comment: Webb is out with a fractured leg suffered in Minneapolis. Alex Ray filled in for him at Glen Helen and will race through High Point. At that time, it will be on a week-by-week basis until Webb is able to return.
DEAN WILSON — KNEE | OUT
Comment: Wilson has had surgery and is currently in the recovery process after tearing his ACL before the season opener.
250 CLASS
DAKOTA ALIX — OUT
Comment: Alix missed Thunder Valley with an undisclosed injury suffered at Glen Helen. He originally hoped to be back for High Point, but won’t be back until Muddy Creek.
ADAM CIANCIARULO — KNEE | OUT
Comment: Cianciarulo had surgery after supercross to fix a torn ACL he’d been dealing with for quite a while. He’s out for the season.
MARTIN DAVALOS — BACK, KNEE | OUT
Comment: Davalos is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery. He’s also recovering from a herniated disc and fractured C7 vertebrae.
JIMMY DECOTIS — BACK, RIBS | OUT
Comment: Decotis is looking to return at Muddy Creek. For an update on what he’s been up to, go here.
DYLAN FERRANDIS — ARM, TEETH | IN
Comment: Ferrandis will be back racing this weekend after a bad crash in Atlanta left him with a broken arm and broken teeth.
MITCHELL HARRISON — SHOULDER | IN
Comment: Harrison will race his first national of 2018 after suffering a minor AC separation before Hangtown.
CAMERON MCADOO — SHOULDER | IN
Comment: McAdoo will be back for High Point after breaking his shoulder blade while practicing.
HAYDEN MELLROSS — SCAPULA | TBD
Comment: When Mellross fractured his scapula at Hangtown, we were told he’d be out for four weeks, which have elapsed. At time of posting, we were still waiting on confirmation on whether or not he’d be back for High Point.
COLT NICHOLS — ARM | OUT
Comment: Nichols is back riding after being sidelined with a broken humerus. He hopes to be back by round five or six.
MITCH OLDENBURG — KNEE | OUT
Comment: Oldenburg tore his MCL and ACL recently while practicing. There is no timetable on his return.
ZACH OSBORNE — SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: The defending champ will miss the rest of the season due to a torn labrum following his big first-turn crash at Thunder Valley. He’s undergone surgery and is in the recovery process.
KYLE PETERS — KNEE | OUT
Comment: Peters tore his ACL in Minneapolis when he went down on a patch of ice outside the stadium. He had surgery and is out for the nationals.