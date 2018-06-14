Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Blake Baggett
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Tomahawk
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 16
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Jun 17
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 23
Upcoming
Motocross
Tennessee
Sat Jun 23
Injury Report: High Point

June 14, 2018 3:35pm
by:

450 Class

JASON ANDERSON — FOOT | OUT

Comment: Anderson is out for the immediate future after sustaining a compound fracture to his foot while practicing at Glen Helen. He’s had surgery and hopes to return for Unadilla.

JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Justin Bogle is back on the bike, and while his return date is not set in stone, the team thinks he’ll be back at it somewhere around RedBud.

KYLE CHISHOLM — HEAD | IN

Comment: Chisholm had a hard crash at Thunder Valley, but fortunately he checked out okay afterward. He’s in for High Point.

CHRISTIAN CRAIG — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Craig went down while leading at Glen Helen and tore his ACL. He’s had surgery and is out for the season.

KYLE CUNNINGHAM — VARIOUS | IN

Comment: Cunningham missed Thunder Valley after hitting his head in a hard crash at Glen Helen. He’d also been racing with a sore back and tailbone. He’ll be back for High Point.

ADAM ENTICKNAP — COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Enticknap is looking at a return at Washougal after breaking his collarbone in Minneapolis.

JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT

Comment: Grant underwent another surgery on his leg and is currently recovering. He’s out for High Point.

JOSH MOSIMAN — SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Mosiman dislocated his shoulder at Glen Helen. He’ll miss High Point.

FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Noren is out for the year with a torn ligament in his hand, as well as some nagging knee issues. 

COLE SEELY — PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT

Comment: Seely is tentatively hoping to get back on the bike on September 1 after suffering a broken pelvis and fractured L3 and L4 vertebrae. He’s currently back in the gym doing strength training exercises. 

TEVIN TAPIA — PELVIS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Tapia had a hard crash in Indianapolis that resulted in a broken pelvis and fractured L3 and L4 vertebrae. To lend him a financial hand, go here.

DAKOTA TEDDER — WRIST | OUT

Comment: Tedder may be back for a few races at the end of the season after undergoing surgery on his wrist to repair a nagging injury suffered as an amateur.

COOPER WEBB — LEG | OUT

Comment: Webb is out with a fractured leg suffered in Minneapolis. Alex Ray filled in for him at Glen Helen and will race through High Point. At that time, it will be on a week-by-week basis until Webb is able to return.

DEAN WILSON — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Wilson has had surgery and is currently in the recovery process after tearing his ACL before the season opener.

250 CLASS

DAKOTA ALIX — OUT

Comment: Alix missed Thunder Valley with an undisclosed injury suffered at Glen Helen. He originally hoped to be back for High Point, but won’t be back until Muddy Creek.

ADAM CIANCIARULO — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo had surgery after supercross to fix a torn ACL he’d been dealing with for quite a while. He’s out for the season.

MARTIN DAVALOS — BACK, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Davalos is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery. He’s also recovering from a herniated disc and fractured C7 vertebrae.

JIMMY DECOTIS — BACK, RIBS | OUT

Comment: Decotis is looking to return at Muddy Creek. For an update on what he’s been up to, go here

DYLAN FERRANDIS — ARM, TEETH | IN

Comment: Ferrandis will be back racing this weekend after a bad crash in Atlanta left him with a broken arm and broken teeth.

MITCHELL HARRISON — SHOULDER | IN

Comment: Harrison will race his first national of 2018 after suffering a minor AC separation before Hangtown.

CAMERON MCADOO — SHOULDER | IN

Comment: McAdoo will be back for High Point after breaking his shoulder blade while practicing.

HAYDEN MELLROSS — SCAPULA | TBD

Comment: When Mellross fractured his scapula at Hangtown, we were told he’d be out for four weeks, which have elapsed. At time of posting, we were still waiting on confirmation on whether or not he’d be back for High Point.

COLT NICHOLS — ARM | OUT

Comment: Nichols is back riding after being sidelined with a broken humerus. He hopes to be back by round five or six.

MITCH OLDENBURG — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Oldenburg tore his MCL and ACL recently while practicing. There is no timetable on his return. 

ZACH OSBORNE — SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: The defending champ will miss the rest of the season due to a torn labrum following his big first-turn crash at Thunder Valley. He’s undergone surgery and is in the recovery process.

KYLE PETERS — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Peters tore his ACL in Minneapolis when he went down on a patch of ice outside the stadium. He had surgery and is out for the nationals.