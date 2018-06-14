Injury Report: High Point

Comment: Chisholm had a hard crash at Thunder Valley, but fortunately he checked out okay afterward. He’s in for High Point.

Comment: Justin Bogle is back on the bike, and while his return date is not set in stone, the team thinks he’ll be back at it somewhere around RedBud.

Comment: Anderson is out for the immediate future after sustaining a compound fracture to his foot while practicing at Glen Helen. He’s had surgery and hopes to return for Unadilla.

CHRISTIAN CRAIG — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Craig went down while leading at Glen Helen and tore his ACL. He’s had surgery and is out for the season.

KYLE CUNNINGHAM — VARIOUS | IN

Comment: Cunningham missed Thunder Valley after hitting his head in a hard crash at Glen Helen. He’d also been racing with a sore back and tailbone. He’ll be back for High Point.

ADAM ENTICKNAP — COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Enticknap is looking at a return at Washougal after breaking his collarbone in Minneapolis.

JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT

Comment: Grant underwent another surgery on his leg and is currently recovering. He’s out for High Point.

JOSH MOSIMAN — SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Mosiman dislocated his shoulder at Glen Helen. He’ll miss High Point.

FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Noren is out for the year with a torn ligament in his hand, as well as some nagging knee issues.

COLE SEELY — PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT

Comment: Seely is tentatively hoping to get back on the bike on September 1 after suffering a broken pelvis and fractured L3 and L4 vertebrae. He’s currently back in the gym doing strength training exercises.

TEVIN TAPIA — PELVIS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Tapia had a hard crash in Indianapolis that resulted in a broken pelvis and fractured L3 and L4 vertebrae. To lend him a financial hand, go here.

DAKOTA TEDDER — WRIST | OUT

Comment: Tedder may be back for a few races at the end of the season after undergoing surgery on his wrist to repair a nagging injury suffered as an amateur.

COOPER WEBB — LEG | OUT

Comment: Webb is out with a fractured leg suffered in Minneapolis. Alex Ray filled in for him at Glen Helen and will race through High Point. At that time, it will be on a week-by-week basis until Webb is able to return.

DEAN WILSON — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Wilson has had surgery and is currently in the recovery process after tearing his ACL before the season opener.

250 CLASS

DAKOTA ALIX — OUT

Comment: Alix missed Thunder Valley with an undisclosed injury suffered at Glen Helen. He originally hoped to be back for High Point, but won’t be back until Muddy Creek.

ADAM CIANCIARULO — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo had surgery after supercross to fix a torn ACL he’d been dealing with for quite a while. He’s out for the season.

MARTIN DAVALOS — BACK, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Davalos is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery. He’s also recovering from a herniated disc and fractured C7 vertebrae.

JIMMY DECOTIS — BACK, RIBS | OUT

Comment: Decotis is looking to return at Muddy Creek. For an update on what he’s been up to, go here.

DYLAN FERRANDIS — ARM, TEETH | IN

Comment: Ferrandis will be back racing this weekend after a bad crash in Atlanta left him with a broken arm and broken teeth.