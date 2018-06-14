450 Words: The 2019 KX450

New bike season is always fun—who wouldn’t love to ride every brand-new bike under the sun? But when you get to ride a completely new machine like the 2019 KX450, there is an added element of excitement. The list of changes is too long to print right here, so we’ll just include a link to the press release that Kawasaki put out.

It would be easier to list the things that didn’t change on this bike. The key points are an all-new chassis/frame, completely new engine with electric start and hydraulic clutch, and new suspension that includes Showa A-kit spring forks, which is a first on any production motorcycle.

After a dinner and presentation on the development of the new bike at the Pala Casino resort in San Diego, California, the stage was set for a day of riding the new machine. We were met with a perfect track and great weather for the test, and I was itching to ride like a psoriasis sufferer with chicken pox having an allergic reaction. My first impression was that the changes made to the rider compartment were excellent. While older Kawasaki 450s felt taller and heavier to me, this bike felt comfortable right away and had a light, quick feeling to it. The bar and footpeg mounts are still moveable, giving taller riders multiple setup options. The engine has a quick, free feeling to it, something all manufacturers have been striving for. Kawasaki nailed it, as this bike has a connected, electric feel while producing earth-moving horsepower numbers. Getting that power delivery right is key, and the KX450 delivers.