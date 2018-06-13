The List: 5 Things to Watch In Silly Season

While we’re still 110 days away from the official start of Silly Season, it’s never too early to dive into what we can expect on October 1. In May, we reviewed the 450 contract landscape, and as we noted then, many top riders are signed through 2019 and longer. Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin, Blake Baggett, Zach Osborne, and Justin Brayton will all remain with their current teams—most on long-term deals.

So, what will we be looking forward to come October? Here are five things to watch this off-season.

1. Where Will Webb Land?

This is the biggest piece of the puzzle. Webb’s deal with Yamaha expires after 2018, and where he goes could determine the fate of Justin Barcia and others. According to sources, Webb’s current Yamaha deal says he can’t begin negotiating with any other team except Yamaha until July 1. After that, he can test the open market. Red Bull KTM keeps getting brought up in the rumor mill as a place for Webb, but it’s certainly a possibility that he and Monster Energy Yamaha stay together. We’ll have to wait a bit before the rumor mill really begins to heat up in this department.

2. Where Will Barcia Land?

Bam Bam has been good in his return to Yamaha. Signed as a fill-in to the factory team to begin the year, Barcia was signed for the rest of 2018 when Davi Millsaps retired. Like Webb, KTM and Yamaha are the popular landing spots we keep hearing about.