Kawasaki Releases Team Green 2019 Racing Contingency Program

Foothill Ranch, Calif. — With nearly 40 years of history in motocross and off-road racing support, Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. has released the details of its 2019 Team Green contingency program, available to riders on KX motorcycles at motocross and off-road events across the country. The news comes together with the release of a fresh 2019 KX lineup, including the all-new KX450. With unmatched, industry leading trackside support, Kawasaki’s Team Green program continues to raise the bar in support of amateur and professional racing by increasing its payouts with over seven million dollars up for grabs, including the largest offer of any manufacturer in AMA Pro Motocross.

Along with increased Grand National Cross Country support and additional off-road series contingency at the Oregon Motorcycle Racing Association, Kawasaki has also included the Road to Mammoth Motocross, the Nitro Arenacross Tour, and will reward racers for advancing to the night show in the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship.

Competing racers can have the opportunity to earn their share of the payout by heading to www.Kawasakisalesreward.com to enroll. Once enrolled, racers will receive a Kawasaki Sales Reward MasterCard that can be used at Kawasaki dealerships or anywhere MasterCard is accepted.

“Kawasaki has always taken great pride in our Team Green racing contingency program as a way to give back to our racing customers,” Team Green manager Ryan Holliday said. “By offering contingency at nearly 400 motocross and off-road events, KX racers have plenty of opportunities to race green and earn green."

Enrolled racers who earn contingency will enjoy:

● Kawasaki Contingency Rewards MasterCard that can be used wherever MasterCard is accepted

● Contingency funds credited when results are approved

● Online account balance and account tracking (24 hours)

● Easy profile updates

● ATM Access (Pro riders only)

● Toll-Free customer service support from MasterCard at 1-866-535-2544

All racers who are currently enrolled in the Kawasaki contingency program must re-activate their contingency account each racing year beginning in January 2019. More information is available online here.