Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Tomahawk
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 16
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Jun 17
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Tennessee
Sat Jun 23
Articles
Full Schedule

Jeffrey Herlings Suffers Broken Collarbone In Practice Crash

June 13, 2018 1:15pm | by:
Jeffrey Herlings Suffers Broken Collarbone In Practice Crash

FIM Motocross World Champion MXGP points leader Jeffrey Herlings sustained a broken right collarbone today while practicing at Berghem in Holland, KTM Factory Racing posted on their Facebook page. 

The team said Herlings is scheduled for a procedure with surgeon Dr. Claes’ clinic in the next few hours to fix a fracture near a plate that was inserted from a previous injury. The team said “it’s extremely likely” Herlings will miss this weekend’s MXGP of Lombardia at Ottobiano in Italy.

Following this weekend’s race there is a two-week break before the MXGP of Indonesia on July 1.

Herlings has won eight of the first ten Grands Prix this year and holds a 62-point lead over teammate Antonio Cairoli. A rider can score a maximum of 50 points during a GP weekend by going 1-1 in the motos.