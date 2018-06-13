Jeffrey Herlings Suffers Broken Collarbone In Practice Crash

FIM Motocross World Champion MXGP points leader Jeffrey Herlings sustained a broken right collarbone today while practicing at Berghem in Holland, KTM Factory Racing posted on their Facebook page.

The team said Herlings is scheduled for a procedure with surgeon Dr. Claes’ clinic in the next few hours to fix a fracture near a plate that was inserted from a previous injury. The team said “it’s extremely likely” Herlings will miss this weekend’s MXGP of Lombardia at Ottobiano in Italy.

Following this weekend’s race there is a two-week break before the MXGP of Indonesia on July 1.

Herlings has won eight of the first ten Grands Prix this year and holds a 62-point lead over teammate Antonio Cairoli. A rider can score a maximum of 50 points during a GP weekend by going 1-1 in the motos.