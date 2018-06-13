Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Blake Baggett
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Tomahawk
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 16
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Jun 17
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 23
Motocross
Tennessee
Sat Jun 23
Factory Tech Tip: How to Change a Dirt Bike Tire

June 13, 2018 9:20am

Have you ever wondered how a factory mechanic would do a number of bike maintenance tasks? Well, wonder no longer. We have teamed up with former factory mechanic Scott Adkins of Pro SX MX Tech to show you exactly how the professional teams in the pits of Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross go about taking care of their rides.

Scotty's got credentials, too; he's worked as a mechanic on both series' for 12 years and wrenched with some top talent like Nick Wey, Ryan Sipes, Jeremy Martin, and Christophe Pourcel, to name a few. So sit back, relax, and in this installment you'll learn how to properly remove and install a new tire.

Want to learn more? You can check out Pro SX MX Tech for their eight-month program to becoming a professional race team mechanic. Head over to www.prosxmxtech.com for more information.