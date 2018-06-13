Exhaust: Justin Bogle Does What He Does

Justin Bogle deals with the same ups and downs as others—but it's the way he expresses himself that sticks out. Bogle is articulate and thoughtful to a degree unlike many of his peers, and perhaps that's why he works on a budding rap music career way off to the side and forges deep relationships with those who have been down in the same racing trenches.

In this episode of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast, Jason Weigandt goes to lunch with Bogle and his best friend Brad Frace—once a top amateur prospect before a crash left him paralyzed—to talk about life, racing, music, and how it all blends together. As Justin Bogle would say himself, it's a beautiful thing.

