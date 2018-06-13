Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Blake Baggett
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Tomahawk
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 16
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Jun 17
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 23
Upcoming
Motocross
Tennessee
Sat Jun 23
Exhaust: Justin Bogle Does What He Does

June 13, 2018 10:30am
by:

Justin Bogle deals with the same ups and downs as others—but it's the way he expresses himself that sticks out. Bogle is articulate and thoughtful to a degree unlike many of his peers, and perhaps that's why he works on a budding rap music career way off to the side and forges deep relationships with those who have been down in the same racing trenches.

In this episode of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast, Jason Weigandt goes to lunch with Bogle and his best friend Brad Frace—once a top amateur prospect before a crash left him paralyzed—to talk about life, racing, music, and how it all blends together. As Justin Bogle would say himself, it's a beautiful thing. 

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel and Google Play Music and is coming soon to Spotify.