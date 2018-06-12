Kawasaki Debuts 2019 Motocross and Off-Road Models | by: Press Release

KX250 The dominating Kawasaki KX250 motorcycle returns for 2019. Tuned to best suit race-experienced riders, the 249cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke single’s wide power-band focuses on high-RPM performance that extends way into the over-rev. The slim chassis design contributes to light, nimble handling. The flat seat makes it easy for riders to shift their weight, offering a high level of riding freedom. The KX250 is built with race-winning components to help Kawasaki riders get to the top step of the podium. From the showroom to the racetrack, the performance of Kawasaki’s KX™ family of motorcycles is proof of its engineering pedigree. It truly is the Bike that Builds Champions. Color: Lime Green MSRP: $7,749 Availability: Now

KX100 Despite its smaller stature, the powerful 99cc two-stroke engine in the KX100 motorcycle resembles the jaw-dropping “big bike” look of its larger KX counterparts while maintaining its ability to outperform the competition. Designed using the same championship winning technology as Kawasaki’s full-size motocross models, an adjustable handlebar mounting system allows for riders to place themselves in the best ride position. Backed by winning performance from Kawasaki Team Green, the KX100 has been a natural step for the riders who are looking to make the transition from the 85cc class to a full-size motocross bike. Color: Lime Green MSRP: $4,599 Availability: Now

KX85 The KX85 motorcycle defines a “big bike in a small package” and has been strategically developed to meet the standards of youth racers searching for the upper hand over the competition. Embedded with the performance and winning technology of the KX lineup, the KX85 relies on its instantaneous power, nimble handling, and factory-race inspired styling to reach the checkered flag first. The two-stroke, single cylinder 85cc engine is equipped with the highly advanced KIPS powervalve system that generates an easy-to-use widespread powerband. Championship performance requires power and reliability, which is exactly why the KX85 stands above the competition. Color: Lime Green MSRP: $4,349 Availability: Now

KX65 The KX65 is the most compact bike in the Kawasaki KX lineup, built to serve as the machine of choice for aspiringmotocross racers driven to follow in Kawasaki’s championship footsteps. The durability and reliability the KX models are known for creating a dependable platform for starting off in racing. Featuring a six-speed transmission, race-ready engine, strong stopping power, and superb handling, the KX65 grooms champions. Its liquid-cooled, two-stroke 65cc engine and lightweight chassis delivers strong controllable power and exceptional handling that is the ultimate recipe for winning races. The 33 mm front forks and four-way adjustable rebound damping are capable of performing at the highest level in aggressive terrain, while the rear is fitted with Kawasaki’s Uni-Trak single-shock system with adjustable rebound damping and fully adjustable spring preload. Color: Lime Green MSRP: $3,699 Availability: Now

Kawasaki 2019 Off-Road Models The Kawasaki KLX family of off-road motorcycles are widely popular for their low-maintenance, easy-to-ride character and incredible capabilities while on trails. The five models consist of two engine configurations and are built to suit a variety of riders. The KLX140 motorcycle is available in three model variations and is designed to provide a natural terrain experience with memories to last a lifetime. The powerful 144cc, four-stroke, air-cooled, single cylinder engine features an electric starter and keyless ignition. Its broad and smooth high-revving 144cc engine utilizes a manual clutch and five-speed transmission to offer an efficient and user-friendly feel. The KLX140 uses a 17” front and 14” rear wheel while the mid-sized KLX140L motorcycle is equipped with a 19” front and 16” rear wheels to accommodate taller riders, providing extra ground clearance on the KLX140L. The KLX140G comes equipped with full-size off-road wheels and tires, using a 21” front and 18” rear. There’s no better motorcycle than the KLX110 for a new rider who is looking to experience dirt for the first time. A high-tensile steel frame, 30mm telescopic fork, and single rear shock provide easy handling and maximum longevity. It also incorporates an automatic centrifugal clutch system that allows easy takeoff and shifting through the gears, helping the rider maintain focus on the terrain and to make the most of the 112cc single-cylinder, four-stroke engine. The bigger KLX110L motorcycle has a taller seat height (28.7” compared to 26.8” for the KLX110), longer suspension travel and an extra 1.9” of ground clearance. KAWASAKI KLX140 Color: Lime Green MSRP: $3,099 Availability: Now

KAWASAKI KLX140L Color: Lime Green MSRP: $3,399 Availability: Now

KAWASAKI KLX140G Color: Lime Green MSRP: $3,699 Availability: Now

KAWASAKI KLX110 Color: Lime Green MSRP: $2,299 Availability: Now