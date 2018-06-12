Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Wheeler and Osborne

Each year Fly Racing develops, tests, and improves its products in a never-ending pursuit of the perfect racewear. The first to integrate The Boa® System, Fly racewear offers the unmatched comfort, performance and durability that make it an industry leader in technical racewear. For 2018 they’ve created their lightest, most comfortable, and durable gear yet. Gear that lasts and gear that performs—ride after ride, race after race. Prepare, perform, and progress with Fly Racing.

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with On Track Off Road’s Adam Wheeler joining me to recap the FIM Motocross World Championship, which is at its halfway point. Later, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne joins the show to give Thomas Covington advice on “pulling an Osborne,” his GP stories, and more.

