Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Blake Baggett
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Tomahawk
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 16
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Jun 17
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 23
Upcoming
Motocross
Tennessee
Sat Jun 23
Wake-Up Call

June 11, 2018 7:10am

FIM Motocross World Championship

Round 10 — MXGP of France — St. Jean D'Augeny

MXGP of France - MXGP

- St. Jean d'Angely, France

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands1 - 1 KTM
2Antonio Cairoli Italy3 - 2 KTM
3Tim Gajser Slovenia4 - 3 Honda
4Clement Desalle Belgium2 - 6 Kawasaki
5Romain Febvre France7 - 4 Yamaha
6Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands5 - 7 KTM
7Gautier Paulin France8 - 5 Husqvarna
8Jeremy Seewer Switzerland6 - 8 Yamaha
9Evgeny Bobryshev Russian Federation9 - 9 Suzuki
10Shaun Simpson United Kingdom11 - 13 Yamaha
MXGP of France - MX2

- St. Jean d'Angely, France

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jorge Prado Spain3 - 1 KTM
2Thomas Covington Vernon, AL1 - 3 Husqvarna
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark2 - 4 Husqvarna
4Jago Geerts Belgium5 - 2 Yamaha
5Pauls Jonass Latvia4 - 6 KTM
6Ben Watson United Kingdom9 - 7 Yamaha
7Michele Cervellin Italy8 - 8 Yamaha
8Conrad Mewse United Kingdom7 - 9 KTM
9Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa12 - 5 Honda
10Hunter Lawrence Australia6 - 13 Honda
MXGP of France - EMX250

- St. Jean d'Angely, France

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1 France1 - 4 Honda
2 France5 - 3 Kawasaki
3 Netherlands3 - 9 Yamaha
4 United Kingdom16 - 2 Honda
5 France2 - 16 Husqvarna
6 France22 - 1 Kawasaki
7 United Kingdom11 - 7 Husqvarna
8 United Kingdom6 - 12 Husqvarna
9 Norway14 - 6 KTM
10 Denmark7 - 13 Husqvarna
Prado took his fourth win of the season in France.
Ray Archer/KTM Images

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands486
2Antonio Cairoli Italy424
3Clement Desalle Belgium351
4Romain Febvre France323
5Gautier Paulin France296
6Tim Gajser Slovenia295
7Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands267
8Jeremy Seewer Switzerland226
9Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium219
10Maximilian Nagl Germany177
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Pauls Jonass Latvia434
2Jorge Prado Spain418
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark328
4Ben Watson United Kingdom305
5Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa259
6Jago Geerts Belgium217
7Jed Beaton Australia216
8Thomas Covington Vernon, AL211
9Michele Cervellin Italy187
10Henry Jacobi Germany187
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 France207
2 Ireland188
3 United Kingdom181
4 United Kingdom166
5 United Kingdom159
6 France157
7 France142
8 Denmark141
9 France122
10 Netherlands115
MXGP WMX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 New Zealand140
2 Germany125
3 Netherlands118
4 Italy118
5 Germany88
6 Ireland81
7 Belgium78
8 Germany69
9 Denmark66
10 Netherlands62
Amsoil GNCC

Round 8 — Dunlop Tomahawk — Odessa, New York

Tomahawk - Overall

- Alpine, NY

RiderHometownMachine
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC KTM
2Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC Honda
3Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV Husqvarna
4Josh Strang Australia Husqvarna
5 Duvall, WA Yamaha
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT KTM
7Craig Delong Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
8Pascal Rauchenecker Austria Husqvarna
9Layne Michael Fairmont, WV Husqvarna
10Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT KTM
Tomahawk - XC2 Pro

- Alpine, NY

RiderHometownMachine
1Josh Toth Winstead, CT KTM
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
3Pascal Rauchenecker Austria Husqvarna
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT KTM
5 New Zealand Husqvarna
6 Landrum, SC Yamaha
7 Millville, NJ KTM
8 Jefferson, GA Husqvarna
9 Bedford, IN Honda
10 North Liberty, IN Beta
Tomahawk - XC3 Pro-Am

- Alpine, NY

RiderHometownMachine
1 Myakka City, FL KTM
2 Travelers Rest, SC Yamaha
3 Waynesburg, PA Husqvarna
4 Clarksburg, MA Sherco
5 Tarentum, PA Yamaha
6 Sterling, IL Yamaha
Tomahawk - WXC

- Alpine, NY

RiderHometownMachine
1 Travelers Rest, SC KTM
2Tayla Jones Australia Husqvarna
3 Mchenry, MD Yamaha
4 Terre Haute, IN Beta
5 Bridgeton, NJ KTM
6 Knoxville, TN Suzuki
7 Sudbury, VT KTM
8 Buskirk, NY KTM
9 Beloit, OH GasGas
ATV Results

XC1 Results

OVERALL FINISHRIDER
1stWalker Fowler
2ndChris Borich
3rdBrycen Neal
4thJarrod McClure
5thCole Richardson
6thAdam McGill
7thDevon Feehan
8thCody Collier
9thWestley Wolfe
10thMartin Christofferson

XC2 Results

OVERALL FINISHRIDER
1stHunter Hart
2ndDrew Landers
3rdAustin Abney
4thBen Kowalewski
5thTanner Walker
6thBrody Livengood
7thNicholas Royalty
8thZachary Dean
9thCharles Dunn
10thDevon Masters

GNCC Overall Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC226
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV202
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC143
4Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC135
5Josh Strang Australia129
6Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT116
7Josh Toth Winstead, CT105
8 Duvall, WA94
9Craig Delong Morgantown, PA72
10 Cookeville, TN66
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT208
2Josh Toth Winstead, CT200
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA142
4Pascal Rauchenecker Austria133
5 Bedford, IN113
6 Jefferson, GA102
7 New Zealand98
8 Landrum, SC90
9 Meshoppen, PA83
10 North Liberty, IN77
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 Myakka City, FL193
2 Travelers Rest, SC181
3 Sterling, IL158
4 Waynesburg, PA157
5 Clarksburg, MA110
GNCC WXC Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Tayla Jones Australia221
2 Travelers Rest, SC157
3 Circleville, OH143
4 Mchenry, MD127
5 Terre Haute, IN122
6 Bridgeton, NJ119
7 Beloit, OH101
8 Knoxville, TN95
9 Sudbury, VT84
10 Sudbury, VT29
A few afternoon podium shots from today’s @ridedunlop Tomahawk GNCC.

ATV Championship Standings

XC1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stWalker Fowler205
2ndBrycen Neal170
3rdJarrod McClure167
4thChris Borich155
5thCole Richardson119
6thAdam McGill117
7thDevon Feehan92
8thMarty Christofferson86
9thWestley Wolfe82
10thHunter Hart75

XC2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stHunter Hart196
2ndAustin Abney156
3rdDrew Landers152
4thJohn Glauda Jr.138
5thBen Kowalewski125
6thMatthew Lindle117
7thTanner Walker107
8thBrody Livengood92
9thKenny Shick89
10thSteven Covert84

Rockstar Triple Crown MX

Round 3 — Blackwater MX — Prince George, British Columbia

450 Overall Results

OVERALL FINISHRIDERMotos
1stKaven Benoit2-1
2ndMatt Goerke1-3
3rdTyler Medaglia3-2
4thCole Thompson4-4
5thDillan Epstein5-5
6thMike Alessi6-6
7thColton Facciotti7-7
8thKyle Keast8-10
9thKeylan Meston10-9
10thBrock Hoyer9-12

250 Overall Results

OVERALL FINISHRIDERMotos
1stDylan Wright1-1
2ndJosh Osby3-3
3rdJoey Crown2-5
4thMarco Cannella6-4
5thShawn Maffenbeier4-7
6thHayden Halstead7-6
7thCasey Keast5-8
8thTanner Ward9-9
9thTeren Gerber10-10
10thJesse PettisDNF-2

450 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stColton Facciotti155
2ndMatt Goerke151
3rdCole Thompson140
4thTyler Medaglia136
5thCole Thompson131
6thKaven Benoit124
7thMike Alessi106
8thKeylan Meston105
9thDillan Epstein93
10thKyle Keast86

250 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stShawn Maffenbeier151
2ndJosh Osby150
3rdJesse Pettis144
4thJoey Crown140
5thMarco Cannella123
6thCasey Keast114
7thTanner Ward108
8thDylan Wright104
9thJared Petruska90
10thTeren Gerber89

Other Championship Standings

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

Motocross 450 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO150
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France122
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY104
4Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA100
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany97
6Weston Peick Wildomar, CA88
7Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY75
8Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO73
9Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM73
10Dylan Merriam Corona, CA49
Motocross 250 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeremy Martin Millville, MN129
2Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH121
3Alex Martin Millville, MN116
4Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA105
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY98
6Jordon Smith Belmont, NC77
7Chase Sexton La Moille, IL76
8Austin Forkner Richards, MO75
9R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL72
10Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT72
Australian MX Nationals

MX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stDean Ferris285
2ndMitch Evans227
3rdKirk Gibbs223
4thLuke Clout216
5thDylan Long207
6thKade Mosig206
7thCaleb Ward197
8thRhys Carter191
9thBrett Metcalfe182
10thConnor Tierney170

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stWilson Todd238
2ndNathan Crawford222
3rdAaron Tanti210
4thJay Wilson209
5thHamish Harwood209
6thEgan Mastin206
7thKyle Webster188
8thDylan Wills188
9thKale Makeham168
10thJy Roberts166

Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship

MX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stJake Nichols90
2ndEvgeny Bobryshev83
3rdGraeme Irwin75
4thElliott Banks-Browne65
5thBrad Anderson58
6thRyan Houghton55
7thIvo Monticelli52
8thKristian Whatley47
9thJames Harrison42
10thGert Krestinov39

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stConrad Mewse100
2ndMel Pocock80
3rdJoshua Gilbert75
4thLiam Knight67
5thMartin Barr56
6thAshton-Lee Dickinson55
7thJosh Spinks51
8thMichael Eccles48
9thJosiah Natzke46
10thAlexander Brown40

Dutch Masters of MX

MX1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stJeffrey Herlings100
2ndGautier Paulin82
3rdRomain Febvre80
4thShaun Simpson69
5thMax Anstie67
6thFilip Bengtsson53
7thGlen Goldenhoff47
8thSven van der Mierden43
9thMaxime Desprey42
10thKevin Strijbos39

MX2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stJago Geerts82
2ndJed Beaton74
3rdCalvin Vlaanderen69
4thDavy Pootjes65
5thThomas Kjer Olsen50
6thRuben Fernandez-Garcia47
7thThomas Covington46
8thRoan van de Moosdijk45
9thAdam Sterry34
10thMarshal Weltin34

2018 CHAMPIONS

RIDERCHAMPIONSHIP/RACECLASS
Jason AndersonMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Aaron PlessingerMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Zach OsborneMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450MX
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250MX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight RhythmOpen Class
TBDRed Bull Straight RhythmLites Class
TBDRed Bull Straight RhythmTwo-Stroke Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
Jacob HayesAmsoil Arenacross250AX
Ryan BreeceAmsoil ArenacrossAX Lites West Region
Heath HarrisonAmsoil ArenacrossAX Lites East Region
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Shawn MaffenbeierRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Matthias WalknerDakar RallyBike
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
Cody MatechukWinter X Games Snow Bike CrossSnow Bike
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Michele CervellinItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDFMF Indoor Winter Series250 Pro
TBDFMF Indoor Winter Series450 Pro
TBDMonster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)Pro Class
TBDHell's GateBike
Cody WebbSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDManjimup 15,000Allstars
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike