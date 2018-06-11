Wake-Up Call

FIM Motocross World Championship
Round 10 — MXGP of France — St. Jean D'Augeny
MXGP of France - MXGP
St. Jean d'Angely - St. Jean d'Angely, France
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|3 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|4 - 3
|Honda
|4
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|2 - 6
|Kawasaki
|5
|Romain Febvre
|France
|7 - 4
|Yamaha
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|5 - 7
|KTM
|7
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|8 - 5
|Husqvarna
|8
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|6 - 8
|Yamaha
|9
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|Russian Federation
|9 - 9
|Suzuki
|10
|Shaun Simpson
|United Kingdom
|11 - 13
|Yamaha
MXGP of France - MX2
St. Jean d'Angely - St. Jean d'Angely, France
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|3 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Thomas Covington
|Vernon, AL
|1 - 3
|Husqvarna
|3
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|2 - 4
|Husqvarna
|4
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|5 - 2
|Yamaha
|5
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|4 - 6
|KTM
|6
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|9 - 7
|Yamaha
|7
|Michele Cervellin
|Italy
|8 - 8
|Yamaha
|8
|Conrad Mewse
|United Kingdom
|7 - 9
|KTM
|9
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|12 - 5
|Honda
|10
|Hunter Lawrence
|Australia
|6 - 13
|Honda
MXGP of France - EMX250
St. Jean d'Angely - St. Jean d'Angely, France
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|1 - 4
|Honda
|2
|Brian Strubhart Moreau
|France
|5 - 3
|Kawasaki
|3
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|3 - 9
|Yamaha
|4
|Steven Clarke
|United Kingdom
|16 - 2
|Honda
|5
|Tom Vialle
|France
|2 - 16
|Husqvarna
|6
|Pierre Goupillon
|France
|22 - 1
|Kawasaki
|7
|Dylan Walsh
|United Kingdom
|11 - 7
|Husqvarna
|8
|Mel Pocock
|United Kingdom
|6 - 12
|Husqvarna
|9
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|14 - 6
|KTM
|10
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|7 - 13
|Husqvarna
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|486
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|424
|3
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|351
|4
|Romain Febvre
|France
|323
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|296
|6
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|295
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|267
|8
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|226
|9
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|219
|10
|Maximilian Nagl
|Germany
|177
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|434
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|418
|3
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|328
|4
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|305
|5
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|259
|6
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|217
|7
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|216
|8
|Thomas Covington
|Vernon, AL
|211
|9
|Michele Cervellin
|Italy
|187
|10
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|187
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|207
|2
|Martin Barr
|Ireland
|188
|3
|Mel Pocock
|United Kingdom
|181
|4
|Steven Clarke
|United Kingdom
|166
|5
|Dylan Walsh
|United Kingdom
|159
|6
|Tom Vialle
|France
|157
|7
|Brian Strubhart Moreau
|France
|142
|8
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|141
|9
|Pierre Goupillon
|France
|122
|10
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|115
MXGP WMX Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Courtney Duncan
|New Zealand
|140
|2
|Larissa Papenmeier
|Germany
|125
|3
|Nancy Van De Ven
|Netherlands
|118
|4
|Kiara Fontanesi
|Italy
|118
|5
|Stephanie Laier
|Germany
|88
|6
|Natalie Kane
|Ireland
|81
|7
|Amandine Verstappen
|Belgium
|78
|8
|Anne Borchers
|Germany
|69
|9
|Sara Andersen
|Denmark
|66
|10
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|Netherlands
|62
Amsoil GNCC
Round 8 — Dunlop Tomahawk — Odessa, New York
Tomahawk - Overall
Seneca Highland - Alpine, NY
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|KTM
|2
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|Honda
|3
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|Husqvarna
|4
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|Husqvarna
|5
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|Yamaha
|6
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|KTM
|7
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|8
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|Austria
|Husqvarna
|9
|Layne Michael
|Fairmont, WV
|Husqvarna
|10
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
Tomahawk - XC2 Pro
Seneca Highland - Alpine, NY
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|KTM
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|3
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|Austria
|Husqvarna
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|5
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|Husqvarna
|6
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|Yamaha
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
|8
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|Husqvarna
|9
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|Honda
|10
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|Beta
Tomahawk - XC3 Pro-Am
Seneca Highland - Alpine, NY
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|KTM
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|3
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|Husqvarna
|4
|Jason Langenback
|Clarksburg, MA
|Sherco
|5
|Ryan Lojak
|Tarentum, PA
|Yamaha
|6
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|Yamaha
Tomahawk - WXC
Seneca Highland - Alpine, NY
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|KTM
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|Husqvarna
|3
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|Yamaha
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|Beta
|5
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|KTM
|6
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|Suzuki
|7
|Eden Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|KTM
|8
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|KTM
|9
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|GasGas
ATV Results
XC1 Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|2nd
|Chris Borich
|3rd
|Brycen Neal
|4th
|Jarrod McClure
|5th
|Cole Richardson
|6th
|Adam McGill
|7th
|Devon Feehan
|8th
|Cody Collier
|9th
|Westley Wolfe
|10th
|Martin Christofferson
XC2 Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Hunter Hart
|2nd
|Drew Landers
|3rd
|Austin Abney
|4th
|Ben Kowalewski
|5th
|Tanner Walker
|6th
|Brody Livengood
|7th
|Nicholas Royalty
|8th
|Zachary Dean
|9th
|Charles Dunn
|10th
|Devon Masters
GNCC Overall Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|226
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|202
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|143
|4
|Steward Baylor Jr
|Belton, SC
|135
|5
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|129
|6
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|116
|7
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|105
|8
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|94
|9
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|72
|10
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|66
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|208
|2
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|200
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|142
|4
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|Austria
|133
|5
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|113
|6
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|102
|7
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|98
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|90
|9
|Nick Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|83
|10
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|77
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|193
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|181
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|158
|4
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|157
|5
|Jason Langenback
|Clarksburg, MA
|110
GNCC WXC Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|221
|2
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|157
|3
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|143
|4
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|127
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|122
|6
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|119
|7
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|101
|8
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|95
|9
|Eden Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|84
|10
|Eden Willow Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|29
ATV Championship Standings
XC1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|205
|2nd
|Brycen Neal
|170
|3rd
|Jarrod McClure
|167
|4th
|Chris Borich
|155
|5th
|Cole Richardson
|119
|6th
|Adam McGill
|117
|7th
|Devon Feehan
|92
|8th
|Marty Christofferson
|86
|9th
|Westley Wolfe
|82
|10th
|Hunter Hart
|75
XC2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Hunter Hart
|196
|2nd
|Austin Abney
|156
|3rd
|Drew Landers
|152
|4th
|John Glauda Jr.
|138
|5th
|Ben Kowalewski
|125
|6th
|Matthew Lindle
|117
|7th
|Tanner Walker
|107
|8th
|Brody Livengood
|92
|9th
|Kenny Shick
|89
|10th
|Steven Covert
|84
Rockstar Triple Crown MX
Round 3 — Blackwater MX — Prince George, British Columbia
450 Overall Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Motos
|1st
|Kaven Benoit
|2-1
|2nd
|Matt Goerke
|1-3
|3rd
|Tyler Medaglia
|3-2
|4th
|Cole Thompson
|4-4
|5th
|Dillan Epstein
|5-5
|6th
|Mike Alessi
|6-6
|7th
|Colton Facciotti
|7-7
|8th
|Kyle Keast
|8-10
|9th
|Keylan Meston
|10-9
|10th
|Brock Hoyer
|9-12
250 Overall Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Motos
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|1-1
|2nd
|Josh Osby
|3-3
|3rd
|Joey Crown
|2-5
|4th
|Marco Cannella
|6-4
|5th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|4-7
|6th
|Hayden Halstead
|7-6
|7th
|Casey Keast
|5-8
|8th
|Tanner Ward
|9-9
|9th
|Teren Gerber
|10-10
|10th
|Jesse Pettis
|DNF-2
450 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Colton Facciotti
|155
|2nd
|Matt Goerke
|151
|3rd
|Cole Thompson
|140
|4th
|Tyler Medaglia
|136
|5th
|Cole Thompson
|131
|6th
|Kaven Benoit
|124
|7th
|Mike Alessi
|106
|8th
|Keylan Meston
|105
|9th
|Dillan Epstein
|93
|10th
|Kyle Keast
|86
250 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|151
|2nd
|Josh Osby
|150
|3rd
|Jesse Pettis
|144
|4th
|Joey Crown
|140
|5th
|Marco Cannella
|123
|6th
|Casey Keast
|114
|7th
|Tanner Ward
|108
|8th
|Dylan Wright
|104
|9th
|Jared Petruska
|90
|10th
|Teren Gerber
|89
Other Championship Standings
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
Motocross 450 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|150
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|122
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|104
|4
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|100
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|97
|6
|Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|88
|7
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|75
|8
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|73
|9
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|73
|10
|Dylan Merriam
|Corona, CA
|49
Motocross 250 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|129
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|121
|3
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|116
|4
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|105
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|98
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|77
|7
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|76
|8
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|75
|9
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|72
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|72
Australian MX Nationals
MX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|285
|2nd
|Mitch Evans
|227
|3rd
|Kirk Gibbs
|223
|4th
|Luke Clout
|216
|5th
|Dylan Long
|207
|6th
|Kade Mosig
|206
|7th
|Caleb Ward
|197
|8th
|Rhys Carter
|191
|9th
|Brett Metcalfe
|182
|10th
|Connor Tierney
|170
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|238
|2nd
|Nathan Crawford
|222
|3rd
|Aaron Tanti
|210
|4th
|Jay Wilson
|209
|5th
|Hamish Harwood
|209
|6th
|Egan Mastin
|206
|7th
|Kyle Webster
|188
|8th
|Dylan Wills
|188
|9th
|Kale Makeham
|168
|10th
|Jy Roberts
|166
Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship
MX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Jake Nichols
|90
|2nd
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|83
|3rd
|Graeme Irwin
|75
|4th
|Elliott Banks-Browne
|65
|5th
|Brad Anderson
|58
|6th
|Ryan Houghton
|55
|7th
|Ivo Monticelli
|52
|8th
|Kristian Whatley
|47
|9th
|James Harrison
|42
|10th
|Gert Krestinov
|39
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Conrad Mewse
|100
|2nd
|Mel Pocock
|80
|3rd
|Joshua Gilbert
|75
|4th
|Liam Knight
|67
|5th
|Martin Barr
|56
|6th
|Ashton-Lee Dickinson
|55
|7th
|Josh Spinks
|51
|8th
|Michael Eccles
|48
|9th
|Josiah Natzke
|46
|10th
|Alexander Brown
|40
Dutch Masters of MX
MX1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|100
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|82
|3rd
|Romain Febvre
|80
|4th
|Shaun Simpson
|69
|5th
|Max Anstie
|67
|6th
|Filip Bengtsson
|53
|7th
|Glen Goldenhoff
|47
|8th
|Sven van der Mierden
|43
|9th
|Maxime Desprey
|42
|10th
|Kevin Strijbos
|39
MX2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jago Geerts
|82
|2nd
|Jed Beaton
|74
|3rd
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|69
|4th
|Davy Pootjes
|65
|5th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|50
|6th
|Ruben Fernandez-Garcia
|47
|7th
|Thomas Covington
|46
|8th
|Roan van de Moosdijk
|45
|9th
|Adam Sterry
|34
|10th
|Marshal Weltin
|34
2018 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Jason Anderson
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Aaron Plessinger
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Lites Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Two-Stroke Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|Jacob Hayes
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Heath Harrison
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Matthias Walkner
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Michele Cervellin
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|250 Pro
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Pro Class
|TBD
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Cody Webb
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike