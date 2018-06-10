Racer X Is Hiring an Advertising and Production Manager
June 10, 2018 11:00am
Position: Advertising and Production Manager for print and digital publication company specializing in motorsports.
Department : Advertising
Location: Morgantown, WV
Must be proficient in: Microsoft Word, Excel, Adobe Photoshop, Acrobat Pro, Google Analytics, Google Adwords, Email Marketing Systems, and Magazine Manager software
Job Description:
The advertising and production manager’s primary roles include advising sales staff, ad coordination, scheming and tracking, as well as creating sales collateral and contributing on new revenue ideas and pricing.
Job Duties:
- Manage sales team to create effective ad campaigns and meet advertiser goals
- Manage sales team commissions
- Schedule and create all advertising email blasts with sales team
- Research latest advertising trends, terms, and strategies
- Work with online editorial team on features for upcoming year
- Update shared calendar for space and material deadlines, printer deadlines, digital issue release, and newsstand dates
- Manage ad contracts
- Manage accounts on credit hold
- Manage ad networks
- Manage ad upload page
- Manage in-house ad schedules
- Work with the editorial and advertising departments to scheme a publication
- Communicate with advertisers on print ad materials and deadlines
- Create ad index
- Final review of all ad pages for accuracy and content
- Manage and update online Media Kit
- Manage comp list and advertiser copies
- Manage yearly reader survey
- Place monthly print orders
- Set annual printer schedule and digital deadlines
- CAPS Postage requests for magazine shipping
- Additional duties as required
Other:
- Print or digital publishing experience required
- Small team management experience preferred
- Position available immediately
To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter to: resumes@racerxonline.com