GNCC
John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Motocross
Glen Helen
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sat Jun 9
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 9
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 16
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Jun 17
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch GNCC Racing on RacerTV.com and NBCSN This Weekend

June 8, 2018 12:15pm | by:
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — This weekend, do not miss GNCC Live on RacerTV.com from the 2018 Amsoil Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, an AMA National Championship, round eight — Dunlop Tomahawk from Odessa, New York. The live broadcast starts Saturday, June 9, at 1 p.m. EDT for pro ATV racing, and on Sunday, June 10, at 1 p.m. EDT for pro bike racing.

After earning his second win of the season in Ohio on May 27, Thad Duvall is looking to keep his momentum rolling into this weekend's GNCC. Duvall is hopeful to earn his third win at a venue he has already been victorious at in years past. However, Kailub Russell will be aiming to return to the center of the podium and to earn a win at the Tomahawk GNCC, one venue he has not earned an overall win at since it joined the schedule in 2015.

Josh Strang is another rider who will be looking for the front spot of the race this weekend. Strang found himself at the front of the pack two weeks ago, when he finished in the second-place position—his best finish so far in 2018. Strang has had success at this race in the past, and he will be looking to earn his first overall win of the season on Sunday.

Josh Toth has earned four class wins in the XC2 250 Pro class, but still finds himself 20 points behind current points leader Ben Kelley. After finishing second at the past three events, Kelley is hoping to return to the center of the podium Sunday afternoon. Craig Delong has rounded out the podium for XC2 at the last two rounds. Delong had a rough start to the season, but he has been looking like his normal self these past couple weeks.

The FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class saw Alex Teagarden take the win at round seven, which is his second of the season. Jason Raines earned second and remains second in the points followed by Cody Barnes in third place. Jesse Ansley holds onto the points lead after finishing fourth at the previous round; however, he will be one to keep an eye on as he remains eager to return to the center of the podium this weekend.

The 1 p.m. pro races will be broadcast live on the Internet via RacerTV on www.racertv.com both days. A highlight show featuring the event will air on NBC Sports Network on Sunday, July 8, at 6:00 p.m.

Watch Saturday's Pro ATV coverage here, and Sunday's Pro Bike coverage here.

2018 GNCC Live RacerTV.com Schedule

RounddDateTimeEventLocation
8June 91 PMTomahawk ATVOdessa, NY
 June 101PMTomahawk Bike 
9June 231 PMSnowshoe ATVSnowshoe, WV
 June 241 PMSnowshoe Bike 
10Sept. 151 PMBlack Sky ATVHarpursville, NY
 Sept. 161 PMBlack Sky Bike 
11Sept. 291 PMMason-Dixon ATVMount Morris, PA
 Sept. 301 PMMason-Dixon Bike 
12Oct. 131 PMPowerline Park ATVSt. Clairsville, OH
 Oct. 134 PMPowerline Park UTV 
 Oct. 141 PMPowerline Park Bike 
13Oct. 271 PMIronman ATVCrawfordsville, IN
 Oct. 274 PMIronman UTV 
 Oct. 281 PMIronman Bike 

NBCSN Channel number on Popular Cable/Satellite Providers:

  • AT&T U-verse: Standard 640 / HD 1640
  • DIRECTV: 220
  • DISH Network: 159

2018 NBCSN Broadcast Schedule

RoundPremiere DateTimeEventLocation
6June 906:00 PMX-FactorPeru, IN
7June 2306:00 PMThe John PentonMillfield, OH
8July 806:00 PMTomahawkOdessa, NY
9July 2801:00 PMSnowshoeSnowshoe, WV
10November 1003:00 PMBlack SkyHarpursville, NY
11November 1103:00 PMMason-DixonMount Morris, PA
12November 1801:30 PMPowerline ParkSt. Clairsville, OH
13November 2505:30 PMIronmanCrawfordsville, IN