Results Archive
GNCC
John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Motocross
Glen Helen
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sat Jun 9
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 9
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 16
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Jun 17
Articles
Full Schedule

Justin Brayton To Defend Australian Supercross Title

June 8, 2018 7:50am | by:
Justin Brayton To Defend Australian Supercross Title

As expected, Justin Brayton will return to Australia later this year to contest the Australian Supercross Championship. The two-time and defending Australian Supercross champion will return to the Penrite Honda Racing team in 2018.

After the most successful season of his career in Monster Energy Supercross, Brayton, who recently turned 34, signed a two-year extension to remain with Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda.

Earlier this year, Brayton captured his first career win in Daytona, in the process becoming the oldest winner in SX history. He finished the season fifth in 450SX points. 

Brayton, the defending SX1 Australian Supercross champion, said he believes Australia helps him prepare for Monster Energy Supercross.

“I 100 percent believe that racing in Australia gave me the kick-start I needed to be ready for the world supercross championship in America,” he said. “We were able to prepare in race conditions—the emulation is priceless, and I am thankful that all parties came together to make it seamless.

“I look forward to coming back for the 2018 SX season,” he continued. “Australia feels like my second home, since 2016 I have spent nearly as much time in Australia as I have in my home in Charlotte as the American championship is relentless—we are travelling to 16 rounds across 17 weekends, so it’s quite full-on.”

The Australian Supercross Championship kicks off September 15 Jimboomba in Queensland.