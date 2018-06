How to Watch: GNCC and MXGP

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross is on break this weekend, but that doesn't mean the racing stops. There is still plenty of action to keep you entertained.

The Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Championship heads to Tomahawk for round eight. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.

Meanwhile, the FIM Motocross World Championship travels to France for round ten.

Below is your viewing guide for the weekend.

AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

Online Schedule

ROUND 8 | Tomahawk | ODESSA, NY

Saturday, June 9 | Sunday, June 10

Saturday

PRO ATV — 1:00 p.m. EDT — RacerTV.com



Sunday

PRO BIKE — 1:00 p.m. EDT — RacerTV.com

FIM motocross world championship

TV Schedule

Round 10 | mxgp of France | Saint Jean d'Angely

Sunday, June 10

MX2 | Race 2 — 2:00 p.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network

MXGP | Race 2 — 3:00 p.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

Round 10 | mxgp of France | Saint Jean d'Angely

Saturday, June 9 | Sunday, June 10

Saturday



EMX 125 | Race 1 — 9:20 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | Qualifying — 10:15 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | Qualifying — 11:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

EMX 250 | Race 1 — 11:50 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

EMX 125 | Race 2 — 3:40 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

EMX 250 | Race 2 — 5:25 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | Race 1 — 7:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | Race 2 — 8:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | Race 2 — 10:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | Race 2 — 11:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

