The List: Questions and Answers

What a day yesterday. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna was making moves in light of its recent run of injuries, which even included grabbing Phil Nicoletti from Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki as a replacement rider. Also, Zach Osborne is suddenly out of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross with a bad shoulder. Things change quickly. Here are some questions and answers on the process—we’ve also added questions from you via our Twitter. 1. Why did Rockstar Husqvarna go shopping? Dean Wilson and Jason Anderson were claimed in separate open practice incidents in California, which illustrates just how quickly racing luck can go south. Husky was celebrating double supercross titles a month ago! At least Anderson can prop his broken foot up on the Monster Energy Supercross Championship trophy. Wilson needs a deal for next year, and it has to be killing him to sit on the sidelines with a torn ACL. 2. Why Filthy Phil? Several rumors over who could race for the team, from GP riders in Europe (though the schedules don’t match up very well) to Husqvarna riders from other disciplines—we heard maybe our buddy Ryan Sipes (who raced for the Rockstar team in moto for a while and is now a Husqvarna rider in off-road and other exploits) or even the ageless Mike Brown. Nicoletti, though, is available for all remaining races and is a top-ten guy at worst, and a top five to podium guy when he’s on. He’s seventh in 450 Class points right now. This was an easy decision. 3. Will Phil cheer up the Husqvarna team? There’s really nothing more fitting for a team that has recently lost three riders to injury than to bring in the happiest guy in the pits.

A rare—and we mean really rare—overjoyed Filthy Phil sighting. Rich Shepherd

4. Why was Phil available? “Fill-in” Phil was riding Justin Bogle’s bike for Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki. His deal was basically week-to-week, and JGR was okay with him finding another deal if another one came along. 5. When will Bogle return? That’s not known yet. He’s back on the bike and testing with the JGR crew in North Carolina but an exact return date will depend on his progress with bike and body. Bogle suffered a broken upper arm back at the San Diego Supercross. That’s gnarly. 6. Who takes the Bogle/Phil spot? Smooth move here by JGR to just move Justin Hill to the big bike. Hill tells everyone he’s a much better 450 rider, and we’ve seen some proof of that in supercross. He’s never raced one outdoors so we’ll see if this strikes gold like it did at the Tampa Supercross. 7. Who takes Hill’s spot? JGR’s 250 team for outdoors was supposed to be Hill and Jimmy Decotis. Decotis broke vertebrae at the Daytona Supercross and Kyle Peters was going to take his spot, but he tore his MCL and ACL. Enter rookie Enzo Lopes, who signed a three-race deal with the team to fill in for Decotis. Lopes was given a deal for the rest of the nationals. Decotis is back on a bike and will return at Muddy Creek. At High Point, JGR’s 250 team will consist only of Lopes. 8. What happened to Wacko Zacho? His thumb hurt but he was going to tough that out. The first turn crash in Thunder Valley tore his labrum (in his shoulder) and that was the end of his summer. 9. Was this “Savatgy’s revenge?” No. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki doesn’t love Zacho, but all Joey was doing was running wide open around the outside trying to salvage a start. Crazy stuff happens in first turns, and it’s pretty much impossible to intentionally wreck anyone in all of that chaos.