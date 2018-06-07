Privateer Profile: Dylan Merriam

The 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship has now logged three rounds in the books and heads into its first break of the season this weekend. After the first three rounds, privateer Dylan Merriam finds himself in a pretty cool position—tenth place overall in 450 Class points standings. Merriam knows that there is a long season still ahead, but he’s motivated, looking to stay healthy, and shooting to remain in the top ten as much as possible.

(Note: This interview was conducted via iMessage and has been lightly edited for clarity)

Racer X: Dylan, pretty solid outdoor season so far. Tell us a little bit about it.

Dylan Merriam: Yeah, this outdoor season has started off great. All three weekends have been a career-best for me and I’m very comfortable on the bike. I had a little bike issue in the second moto at Hangtown and a crash in moto two at Glen Helen, but was able to work out the kinks and land a ninth overall at Colorado. My starts have been super on point and I’m also sitting tenth in points, which is pretty cool.

Tenth overall in points—in the 450 Class—has to feel pretty awesome, huh?

Yeah, it’s feels awesome to be top ten in points. The gap to ninth is a bit much due to my DNF in moto two at Glen Helen, but there’s a lot of rounds left to shrink the gap.

Is that the goal? Stay in the top ten overall all year?

My goal is to stay healthy all 12 rounds and remain in the top ten as much as possible. Ending the year top ten in points would be awesome and definitely a goal in mind, but I want to take each weekend at a time.