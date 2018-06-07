On This Day in Moto: June 7

Team Honda's Rick Johnson won the Los Angeles Coliseum's 15th Annual Coors Superbowl of Motocross over his teammate Johnny O'Mara and Kawasaki riders Jeff Ward and Ron Lechien. Yamaha's Jim Holley placed fifth, then came Scott Burnworth, Micky Dymond, and Brian Manley. All eight of the top-eight finishers were from California. The race marked the final round of the 1986 AMA Supercross Championship, and Honda riders Johnson, David Bailey, and O'Mara would close out the series 1-2-3 in the rankings.

Honda riders Willie Surratt and Drey Dircks finished 1-2 in the 125cc West Region finale, but third-place Donny Schmit of Kawasaki Team Green would clinch the 125 West Region Championship.

Ken Roczen outdueled James Stewart in the 450 Class at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, Colorado. Riding a Red Bull KTM 450 SX, Roczen went 2-1 to Suzuki-mounted Stewart's 1-3 finishes. Ryan Dungey finished third with 4-2 moto scores.

In a hectic 250 Class battle, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Blake Baggett went 4-1 for the overall win ahead of GEICO Honda's Justin Bogle (3-2) and Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha's Jeremy Martin (1-6). Martin had started the season with five straight moto wins in what would be his first title drive.

2009

In Ernee, France, KTM rider Max Nagl had a stellar day in the French FIM Motocross World Championship Grand Prix, winning both motos for the overall. Italians David Philippaerts and Antonio Cairoli finished second and third.

In the MX2 division, the upstart Marvin Musquin took another 1-1 sweep on his way to what would be his first of two MX2 World Championships. Musquin, who started the season on a private Honda, was then on the Red Bull KTM factory team. The switch would lead to a legal case later on in the summer that would cause him to miss one round of the series.