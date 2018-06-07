Results Archive
GNCC
John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
Motocross
Glen Helen
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Jeremy Martin
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Blake Baggett
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Alex Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sat Jun 9
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 9
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 16
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Jun 17
Exhaust: Cole Seely

June 7, 2018 12:10pm
by:

There was a time when Cole Seely didn't want to race anymore—and we're not talking about his February crash which resulted in a broken pelvis, broken sacrum, and a damaged abdominal wall. He did consider calling it a career for a moment, but he's since regained his mobility and overcome pain and fear. Now he's planning to be 100-percent ready come Anaheim 1 in 2019. 

Before that, though, he actually did quit the sport once, back in the latter amateur years. He returned to racing as a relatively unknown prospect, then surprised even himself by getting a fill-in ride, taking it all the way to the podium, and beginning the journey toward a career as a 450 factory rider. This is Cole Seely's story—and, gladly, it's one that's not over yet.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel and Google Play Music and is coming soon to Spotify.