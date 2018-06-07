Exhaust: Cole Seely

There was a time when Cole Seely didn't want to race anymore—and we're not talking about his February crash which resulted in a broken pelvis, broken sacrum, and a damaged abdominal wall. He did consider calling it a career for a moment, but he's since regained his mobility and overcome pain and fear. Now he's planning to be 100-percent ready come Anaheim 1 in 2019.

Before that, though, he actually did quit the sport once, back in the latter amateur years. He returned to racing as a relatively unknown prospect, then surprised even himself by getting a fill-in ride, taking it all the way to the podium, and beginning the journey toward a career as a 450 factory rider. This is Cole Seely's story—and, gladly, it's one that's not over yet.

