Yamaha Unveils Two-Stroke Motocross Models for 2019

Cypress, Calif. —Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, today announced their exciting two-stroke motocross models for 2019. Highlighted by the new YZ85, the two-stroke lineup includes the return of the iconic YZ125 and YZ250.

New 2019 YZ85

The new 2019 YZ85 youth motocross bike arrives with major redesigns purely focused on performance. Featuring an all-new engine, suspension, and more, the YZ85 is designed to provide Yamaha bLU cRU riders with race-winning performance and unrivaled reliability.

All-New Engine

A newly-designed 85cc liquid-cooled two-stroke engine featuring a case reed-valve intake and a mechanical Yamaha Power Valve System (YPVS) lies at the heart of the 2019 YZ85. Combined with a redesigned cylinder and head, crankcase, crankshaft, connecting rod, transmission, exhaust, and CDI unit, this new YZ engine provides broad, tractable power across the rev range without losing peak power at high RPM.

Updated Chassis and Optimized Ergonomics

The semi-double-cradle steel frame, removable subframe, and redesigned aluminum swingarm provide a nimble feel, confident handling, and ease of maintenance. The ergonomics feature a flat, comfortable seat, four-position adjustable aluminum-tapered handlebars and adjustable-reach levers to provide comfort and ease of movement for a wide range of young rider sizes.

Updated Brake System

For 2019, a new, stiffer front brake line with new routing improves braking feel, while wave-style brake discs offer improved self-cleaning and cooler-running performance. The 220mm front disc and 190mm rear disc deliver strong, precise stopping power.

Easily Tuned KYB Coil Spring Suspension

The new YZ85 features KYB’s race-proven, fully adjustable 36mm coil spring fork with one-piece outer tubes and tapered shape to provide optimal rigidity balance. This provides exceptional handling, bump absorption and ease of set-up for race-winning performance. The KYB fully adjustable link-type shock utilizes specially designed damping characteristics to match the new chassis.

Price, Color, and Availability

The all-new 2019 YZ85 will be available in Team Yamaha Blue and will arrive at Yamaha dealers starting in June 2018, with a MSRP of $4,599.