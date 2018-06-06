Yamaha Unveils Two-Stroke Motocross Models for 2019
Cypress, Calif. —Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, today announced their exciting two-stroke motocross models for 2019. Highlighted by the new YZ85, the two-stroke lineup includes the return of the iconic YZ125 and YZ250.
New 2019 YZ85
The new 2019 YZ85 youth motocross bike arrives with major redesigns purely focused on performance. Featuring an all-new engine, suspension, and more, the YZ85 is designed to provide Yamaha bLU cRU riders with race-winning performance and unrivaled reliability.
All-New Engine
A newly-designed 85cc liquid-cooled two-stroke engine featuring a case reed-valve intake and a mechanical Yamaha Power Valve System (YPVS) lies at the heart of the 2019 YZ85. Combined with a redesigned cylinder and head, crankcase, crankshaft, connecting rod, transmission, exhaust, and CDI unit, this new YZ engine provides broad, tractable power across the rev range without losing peak power at high RPM.
Updated Chassis and Optimized Ergonomics
The semi-double-cradle steel frame, removable subframe, and redesigned aluminum swingarm provide a nimble feel, confident handling, and ease of maintenance. The ergonomics feature a flat, comfortable seat, four-position adjustable aluminum-tapered handlebars and adjustable-reach levers to provide comfort and ease of movement for a wide range of young rider sizes.
Updated Brake System
For 2019, a new, stiffer front brake line with new routing improves braking feel, while wave-style brake discs offer improved self-cleaning and cooler-running performance. The 220mm front disc and 190mm rear disc deliver strong, precise stopping power.
Easily Tuned KYB Coil Spring Suspension
The new YZ85 features KYB’s race-proven, fully adjustable 36mm coil spring fork with one-piece outer tubes and tapered shape to provide optimal rigidity balance. This provides exceptional handling, bump absorption and ease of set-up for race-winning performance. The KYB fully adjustable link-type shock utilizes specially designed damping characteristics to match the new chassis.
Price, Color, and Availability
The all-new 2019 YZ85 will be available in Team Yamaha Blue and will arrive at Yamaha dealers starting in June 2018, with a MSRP of $4,599.
2019 YZ125 and YZ250
The legendary YZ125 and YZ250 models return for 2019 to complete Yamaha’s lineup of two-stroke motocross bikes. Lightweight aluminum frames and patented YPVS-equipped (Yamaha Power Valve System), reed-valve inducted engines provide an incredible power-to-weight ratio while maintaining Yamaha’s excellent reliability and durability. Both the YZ125 and YZ250 each receive the same industry leading KYB spring-type fork and KYB rear shock for unmatched handling on the track.
The 2019 YZ125 and YZ250 will be available in Team Yamaha Blue and begin arriving at Yamaha dealerships in June with MSRP’s of $6,499 and $7,399 respectively.
19_YZ125_TeamYamahaBlue_D04 Yamaha 19_YZ125_TeamYamahaBlue_B02 Yamaha 19_YZ125_TeamYamahaBlue_D01 Yamaha 19_YZ125_TeamYamahaBlue_D02 Yamaha 19_YZ125_TeamYamahaBlue_D03 Yamaha 19_YZ125_TeamYamahaBlue_D05 Yamaha 19_YZ250_TeamYamahaBlue_A23 Yamaha 19_YZ250_TeamYamahaBlue_A21 Yamaha 19_YZ250_TeamYamahaBlue_A22 Yamaha 19_YZ250_TeamYamahaBlue_A22 Yamaha