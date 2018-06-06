Yamaha Introduces Redesigned YZ250F and Updated YZ450F for 2019

Cypress, Calif. — Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, introduces the entirely redesigned 2019 YZ250F, complete with electric start and the world’s first smartphone engine tuning app featured for a production 250cc motocross bike. An all-new engine, new frame, new bodywork, and more are also major focal points of the extensive model redesign.

The 2019 YZ450F returns to the lineup with several updates, including updated suspension settings, changes to the electric start system, and more.

2019 YZ250F

The 2019 YZ250F utilizes an all-new engine design that features electric starting, a new cylinder head, piston, cam shaft profile, cylinder geometry, larger diameter clutch, and more. Working together, these changes produce more mid-range and top-end power and deliver class-leading engine performance.

The bilateral beam frame is all-new with an optimized engine mounting position to improve the machine’s rigidity balance, resulting in improved cornering ability and traction. Redesigned bodywork and ergonomics provide a lighter and more compact feel with easier rider movement, while the class-leading KYB suspension with updated internal components provides the optimal balance between comfort and race-winning performance.

World’s First Production Power Tuner App

Yamaha is breaking new ground in the industry again, with the 2019 YZ250F becoming the world’s first production 250cc motocross bike with a wireless smartphone-based engine tuner. Yamaha introduced the Power Tuner app, which brings the power of the GYTR Power Tuner to your iOS® or Android® device. Using Wi-Fi to connect to the bike’s onboard CAN-bus network via a Communication Control Unit (CCU), the app allows owners to adjust air/fuel mixture and ignition timing maps to tune engine performance for track conditions, record race log information, and monitor a range of data such as maintenance and system diagnosis, engine run time, and more.

The Yamaha Power Tuner App, first released with the 2018 YZ450F, makes it possible to modify engine mapping in greater detail than previously possible. It also allows users to share settings among their team or with friends (along with other information), thus evolving the system into a tool that facilitates group communication.

Dual-Mode Switchable Engine Mapping

Two-mode adjustable engine mapping allows the rider to adjust engine character with the push of a button, making it easy to tune the YZ250F for changing track or weather conditions.

All-New Electric Start

Utilizing a compact starter motor and ultra-lightweight lithium-ion battery, the 2019 YZ250F brings the convenience of push-button starting to the racetrack for quick and effortless restarts under pressure and relaxed riding when the clock isn’t ticking. Powered by a high-capacity and ultra-lightweight lithium-ion battery, the system adds minimal weight.