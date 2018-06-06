Yamaha Debuts 2019 Dual Sport Motorcycles
Cypress, Calif. —Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, introduces their 2019 XT250 and TW200 Dual Sport motorcycles, which return to the company’s lineup as two key smaller-displacement models that cover a broad range of use.
2019 XT250
Light and nimble with a low seat height, Yamaha durability, electric start, and a 249cc air‑cooled engine, the XT250 is the perfect traveling companion. Equipped to handle a multitude of riding conditions that range from city streets to country roads and dirt trails, lengthy adventures await the XT250, thanks to its estimated average fuel economy of 76 mpg.
The 2019 XT250 will be available in a Sandy Beige color scheme and is scheduled to begin arriving at Yamaha dealerships in June with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $5,199.
2019 TW200
Versatile and very user-friendly, the iconic TW200 features a reliable 196cc air-cooled engine, electric start, fat tires, and full street equipment for comfortable on and off‑road capability. Exploring new terrain with confidence is the TW200’s specialty, thanks to a low seat height, compact chassis, and estimated fuel economy of 78 mpg.
Available in Sandy Beige with a MSRP of $4,599, the fun and friendly 2019 TW200 will begin arriving at Yamaha dealerships in August.
