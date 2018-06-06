Yamaha Debuts 2019 Dual Sport Motorcycles

Cypress, Calif. —Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, introduces their 2019 XT250 and TW200 Dual Sport motorcycles, which return to the company’s lineup as two key smaller-displacement models that cover a broad range of use.

2019 XT250

Light and nimble with a low seat height, Yamaha durability, electric start, and a 249cc air‑cooled engine, the XT250 is the perfect traveling companion. Equipped to handle a multitude of riding conditions that range from city streets to country roads and dirt trails, lengthy adventures await the XT250, thanks to its estimated average fuel economy of 76 mpg.

The 2019 XT250 will be available in a Sandy Beige color scheme and is scheduled to begin arriving at Yamaha dealerships in June with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $5,199.