Racer X Films: Garage Build Kawasaki KX250F Big-Bore

We like to make as much horsepower as possible in our 250F project bikes. After all, the smaller bikes are fun, but at times you can find yourself wishing you had a few more ponies working for you. Enter the big-bore kit.

The problem with trying to push the limits on horsepower in a highly modified engine is that it tends to make it more fragile and much more expensive to build and maintain. One way we can accomplish our goal of more power without breaking the bank or blowing up our new steed is by dropping in a big-bore kit.

Products Used:

Cylinder Works

3mm Big Bore Cylinder Kit 269cc, Includes Forged Vertex Piston and Cometic Top End Gasket Kit

www.cylinder-works.com

FMF Racing

Factory 4.1 RCT Ti Muffler, Ti Megabomb Header

www.fmfracing.com

Vortex Ignitions

X10 Programmable ECU

www.vortexcdi.com

Cycra Racing

Full Plastic Kit, High-Pressure Radiator Cap

www.cycraracing.com

Supersprox

Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Chain

www.supersproxusa.com

D’Cor Visuals

Custom Graphics Kit

www.dcorvisuals.com

Race Tech

Re-valve and Setup of Suspension, Head Porting, Motor Assembly, Dyno Tuning, Mapping to Vortex ECU

www.racetech.com

Dunlop

MX3S Front (80/100-21)

MX3S Rear (110/90-19)

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Works Connection

Elite Perch, Factory II Stand, Front and Rear Brake Caps, Radiator Braces, Front Brake Lever, Chain Blocks, Rotating Bar Clamp, Steering Stem Nut

www.worksconnection.com

Renthal

604 Fat Bars, Dual Compound Grips

www.renthal.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Fibers, Steels, Springs, Outer Cover

www.hinsonracing.com

VP Racing Fuels

U4.4 Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com

Uni Filter

Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

www.scar-racing.com

Tusk Off-Road

Front and Rear Disc, Complete Wheel Set, Brake and Sprocket Bolt Kits

www.tuskoffroad.com

Motion Pro

Titan Throttle Tube

www.motionpro.com