On This Day in Moto: June 6

June 6 1982 With an off-weekend for the AMA 125 Nationals, Team Honda's Johnny O'Mara decided to take a trip to Fraunfeld, Switzerland, to race the FIM 125cc Motocross World Championship. He met up against Eric Geboers, Suzuki's hottest prospect to keep their 125cc world-title-winning streak going that started in 1975 with Gaston Rahier. O'Mara, a hero for Team USA at the previous year's Motocross and Trophee des Nations, dominated the race, winning both motos for soon-to-be 125cc World Champion Geboers. 1976 Southwick MX-338 hosted an AMA 250 National for the first time, and Dutch sandmaster Pierre Karsmakers of Team Honda was the overall winner, with defending AMA 250cc National Champion Tony DiStefano second and Husqvarna's Brad Lackey third.

Today is also the birthday of George Holland, the 1988 AMA 125cc National Champion while racing with Team Honda. Holland, who hailed from Kerman, California, was also a standout minicycle racer while with R&D Suzuki. He retired following the 1989 season. 1983 It was a triple-header at Broome-Tioga Raceway in Binghamton, New York, and Mark "Bomber" Barnett won the 125 Class. Bob "Hurricane" Hannah was the 250 winner, and Broc "Golden Boy" Glover took the 500 Class.

1992 At the San Jose SX, Yamaha's Damon Bradshaw scored the win over Honda's Jeff Stanton and teammate Doug Dubach, with four Suzuki riders following: Guy Cooper, Ron Tichenor, Brian Swink, and Denny Stephenson. The race allowed Bradshaw to take the points lead into the final round, which wouldn't be held until mid-July due to the Rodney King riots in Los Angeles.

The 125 class was swept by PEAK/Pro Circuit Honda riders Jeremy McGrath and Buddy Antunez, with Yamaha-backed Tyson Vohland third.

2015 Ryan Dungey and Ken Roczen traded moto wins at the Muddy Creek National in Tennessee, with Red Bull KTM's Dungey notching the overall via 1-2 scores to RCH Racing Suzuki's Roczen's 3-1. Third overall was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider Jason Anderson (2-4).