Chris Alldredge Injury Update

Privateer Chris Alldredge posted on his Instagram account yesterday that he sustained a broken T-3 and a fractured T-4 and T-5 in a crash in the first 450 moto last Saturday at Thunder Valley. Alldredge said he hopes to return to racing by Southwick on June 30.

“I know everyone is wondering what happened to me,” he wrote. “All I know right now is a Broken T-3 and a Fractured T-4&5. Waiting to get more tests done to make sure I’m all good. Post more as soon as I know more. And answer questions once I know everything. I’m working hard to be back and ready for Southwick!”

The former Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider has garnered attention in 2018 by riding a KTM 250 two-stroke in the 450 Class. This isn’t just a side-show though, as Alldredge has performed well, finishing 18th in moto one at Glen Helen, and running inside the top ten in moto two before a flat tire caused a DNF.

Alldredge no longer races full-time. He works as an “all-around-the-shop guy” throughout the week and races on the weekend. He planned to race Thunder Valley, Southwick, RedBud, Washougal, and Unadilla this year.

“At first, it sucked knowing that I failed to do anything with my career,” he told us recently. “But I went out, got a job, started enjoying life in other ways, and then realized how much I took for granted. So I bought a bike, raced it once, and remembered how much love I have for this sport—how much I love racing, the battle, the heat, the adrenaline, the butterflies, just all of it. So now I have a much better outlook on racing. It was a learning curve, but you learn more from failing than you do from succeeding.”

