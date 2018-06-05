Results Archive
Gallery: Tuesday at JGR

June 5, 2018 5:00pm
Gallery: Tuesday at JGR

John Basher, communications manager at JGRMX, sent us this gallery of Autotrader.com/Yoshimura Suzuki team members Justin Bogle, Jimmy Decotis, and Enzo Lopes training on Tuesday at the JGR facility in North Carolina.

Bogle and Decotis are both back on the bike after suffering injuries in Monster Energy Supercross. They both will return to Lucas Oil Pro Motocross at some point this summer.

  • _0189409_adj John Basher
  • _0189422_adj John Basher
  • _0189420_adj John Basher
  • _0189450_adj John Basher
  • _0189461_adj John Basher
  • _0189530_adj John Basher
  • _0189475_adj John Basher
  • _0189560_adj John Basher
  • _0189577_adj John Basher
  • _0189656_adj John Basher
  • _0189651_adj John Basher
  • _0189658_adj John Basher
  • _0189677_adj
  • _0189683_adj
  • _0189695_adj
  • _0189699_adj
  • _0189704_adj John Basher
  • _0189706_adj John Basher
  • _0189709_adj John Basher
  • _0189718_adj John Basher