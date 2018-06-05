Gallery: Tuesday at JGR
June 5, 2018 5:00pm
John Basher, communications manager at JGRMX, sent us this gallery of Autotrader.com/Yoshimura Suzuki team members Justin Bogle, Jimmy Decotis, and Enzo Lopes training on Tuesday at the JGR facility in North Carolina.
Bogle and Decotis are both back on the bike after suffering injuries in Monster Energy Supercross. They both will return to Lucas Oil Pro Motocross at some point this summer.
